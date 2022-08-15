off
The Pennsylvania man accused of plowing through a fundraiser and then killing his mother with a hammer told police he was desperate and tired of fighting with his mother about money.

Adrian Osvaldo Sura Reyes, 24, was arrested minutes after the attack and is facing two counts of criminal homicide.

He allegedly plowed through a crowd around 6:15 a.m. outside a bar that was raising funds for victims of a house fire that killed 10 people last week.

One woman died and 17 people were injured in this attack.

    Adrian Osvaldo Sura Reyes, 24, who is a suspect in both the fatal accident and murder, is escorted by Pennsylvania State Police troopers from his Shikshini station after his arrest on Aug. 14, 2022, in Berwick, Pennsylvania. (Reuters via ABC affiliate WNEP)

Minutes later, a bystander about a mile away from the fundraiser called 911 to say someone was attacking a woman with a hammer, according to charging documents. Press Enterprise. When the bystander asked the suspect what he was doing, he allegedly held up a hammer and told him to “get back.”

Sura Race allegedly admitted to investigators that he plowed through the crowd and then killed his mother because he was frustrated over a fight with his mother over money, the Press Enterprise reports.

“You know what happened at the bar in Berwick? … Yes, it was me,” Sura Reyes told police, according to a local newspaper.

    Several pedestrians in Pennsylvania were struck by a vehicle as they attended a benefit at a local bar to raise money for victims of a recent wildfire. (WNEP)

    The toxicology department in Berwick, Pennsylvania reported a large police presence at a bar after several pedestrians were hit. (WNEP)

A judge denied Sura Race bail ahead of a preliminary hearing on August 29. He said “sorry” to local reporters as he was taken away from the Shikshinni police station in the early hours of Sunday.

According to Press Enterprise, Sura Reyes was recently on probation for another assault on his mother. On December 26, 2020, he allegedly hit her in the face with her own cellphone after she refused to let him use the phone, according to a local newspaper.

Crews work to demolish a house destroyed by a massive fire in the 700 block of 1st St. in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania, on August 5, 2022.

(Citizen Voice via Sean McKeague/AP)

Pennsylvania State Trooper Anthony Petrosky III said at a news conference that Sura Reyes is not a suspect in last week’s house fire that killed seven adults and three children.

“This is an absolute tragedy in a community that already has tragedy,” Petroski said. “We’re going to do our best to do a thorough investigation, not just for the families, but for the members of the community. They’re already hurting.”

