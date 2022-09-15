New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Pennsylvania House voted to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt for failing to comply with committee subpoenas issued in August.

The House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order said Krasner twice refused to hand-deliver subpoenas and his lawyers told him they would not comply with one received electronically. The subpoenas are for documents related to the committee’s investigation of Krasner and his criminal law enforcement.

“This was not a decision we made lightly as a committee,” spokesman Toren Ecker said after first recommending his commitment, according to local Fox 29. “This committee is determined to get to the bottom of the current unrest in Philadelphia, and denying access to important documents will impede progress toward that goal.”

“It is very rare for the House to take such action,” Ecker noted, which shows “the gravity of the situation we find ourselves in.”

Republicans introduce articles of impeachment against Philadelphia Dr. Larry Krasner

Representative Rick Krajewski, a Democrat, denounced the vote as a “violation of House rules” and “political theater.”

The committee’s hearing came as Republican lawmakers moved to impeach Krasner, arguing he had created an “uncheckable” crime environment by refusing to prosecute those who broke the law. In December, Krasner stated that it was not true that violent crime had increased. He also repeated The firing was committed National Rifle Association (NRA).

Current Philadelphia police statistics show the city has had 387 homicides so far, and 374 at this time in 2021. Meanwhile, in 2017, the year Krasner was elected, that number was 220.

A widowed Philadelphia police officer blames Dr. Larry Krasner’s progressive policies for her husband’s death

While the GOP led the impeachment effort, the contempt vote received bipartisan support in the House. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, 162 members voted in contempt of Krasner — 49 of them Democrats — and 38 opposed. Ten of the Democrats who voted for contempt were from Philadelphia.

Krasner continues to campaign that the committee is misbehaving.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“The House committee continues to operate outside the bounds of the law,” Krasner’s campaign said in a statement published by Fox29. “The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said, when a party receives a subpoena that is erroneous — as we did — you must seek review in court. That’s exactly what we did. It says ‘Select Committee to Restore the Law.’ And the order refuses to follow that. The same committee, turning over grand jury material asked us to break the law by.”