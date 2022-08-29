New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on Republican lawmakers in his state Monday to help pass a bill that would allow Pennsylvania to send $2,000 to families making less than $80,000 to help fight inflation.

Democrats said it was their second attempt to pass the bill and that Pennsylvania, an $800 billion economy, could afford such a payout.

“I want to give Pennsylvanians the leverage they need to keep up with inflation and higher prices. So, any family making $2,000, $80,000 or less. We estimate that about 250,000 families will apply,” Wolf said.

“So that’s a 500-million-dollar operating cost and that’s going to provide the necessary buffer against higher prices,” he added. “And we hope that prices will go up temporarily, but that will give families some room to get back on their feet.”

“We have the ability to do this economically,” Wolf added. “We can help families get life-saving medicine, out-of-state funding. We can help families stay in their homes. We can help families eat. Why on earth wouldn’t we do that? Especially now when we have money sitting in the bank?”

“We have an $800 billion dollar economy in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said.

“Five hundred million dollars is less than one-tenth of what the commonwealth generates every year. We can do it,” Wolf said. “It will not affect inflation.”

“So I’m calling on Republican leaders in the General Assembly. We’re all calling on Republican leaders in the General Assembly to come forward and send this bill to my desk,” Wolf concluded. “Promise you I will sign it quickly. Let’s put this money back in the pockets of Pennsylvanians. Let’s help families during this difficult time.”

