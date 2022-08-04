New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Pennsylvania Democrats are leaving the party, with nearly 8,400 Democrats switching to Republicans in the western part of the state ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Pennsylvania mom Beth Ann Rozicka joins “Fox & Friends First” to discuss the data and what issues are driving mass exodus.

“I think the economy is huge, and I think there are so many school issues for parents in the state of Pennsylvania, it’s been horrible to see what happened to our kids academically, socially, emotionally,” Rosica told co-host Carley Shimkus. .

“All of these failed policies have really hurt education.”

Rozicka said many parents are “fed up and fed up with what’s happened here in the last two and a half years” due to rising inflation and gas prices.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, more than 39,000 Democrats changed their party registration in 2022. By contrast, only 12,000 voters switched from the GOP to the Democratic Party.

“As a former Democrat for 34 years before the pandemic, I also felt that the Democratic Party was really focused on the people they pretended to support,” Rozicka said.

She explained how she has dedicated her career to getting families in disadvantaged communities the resources they need to succeed, something the Democratic Party has always claimed to support.

“What I’ve seen through the pandemic is that the Democratic Party has basically abandoned all those people,” Rozicka said. “And that’s why I left the party, or I should say, the party really left me, and I think a lot of people are really starting to see that.”

A high-profile Senate race in Pennsylvania continues to gather steam as Trump-backed Dr. Mehmet Oz will face Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November.