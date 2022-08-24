New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s left-wing policy platform is somewhat veiled behind his working-class hoodie-wearing image as he campaigns to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., with Lara Trump and Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders. told Fox News on Tuesday.

Fetterman, who suffered a severe stroke earlier this year, returned to the campaign trail at a pro-steelworkers event in Pittsburgh but Republican candidate Dr. The invitation to talk from Mehmet Oz has not yet been accepted.

On “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity wished Fetterman a full recovery from his stroke, but accused the Democrat of using President Biden’s 2020 campaign strategy of stomping out of his basement and letting the mainstream media “protect” him for what Trump thinks. They asked. of that concept.

“It certainly didn’t work out well for the American people,” Trump replied, in the case of Biden. “When you have somebody who can hide, can’t answer questions, can campaign from a basement … pay attention, America, because that’s what the Democrats want,” she said.

Trump called the video call from Fetterman’s Pittsburgh event — where he appeared to pause at times and catch the right words — “highly relevant” medically and politically.

“I really hope he gets the help he needs. But Sarah [Huckabee Sanders] That’s right… these are the kind of people who want to be elected and represent us in Washington, DC. And right now 75% of Americans say we’re on the wrong track as a country.”

“We can’t afford to have anyone around [Fetterman] Currently representing Pennsylvania or any other state in the Senate. The situation in America is very bad. And gosh, isn’t it so humiliating for the Democrats and Joe Biden to come out and say they’ve made our lives better and see what a good job they’ve done.

Huckabee Sanders called it “absurd” to see Fetterman as a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, linking the 53-year-old’s politics to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. – who were endorsed by the lieutenant governor in an earlier race.

In response to earlier reported criticism, Hannity added that he is extending an open invitation to Fetterman to appear on “Hannity” or “The Sean Hannity Show” on the radio after the host claims the candidate. He never had a real job in his life.”

Hannity cited a New York Post report that Fetterman received financial support from his parents until he was in his late 40s and that he lived in his Braddock, Pa., home. Bought the house from his sister for $1.

A former mayor of that Pittsburgh-area suburb, Fetterman defended his record in a message to a Post reporter:

“Look, I’m proud of my upbringing… I was on my way to becoming a successful businessman but I changed course and dedicated my life to fighting for forgotten communities.”

Fetterman and Oz have traded barbs on social media about their socioeconomic status, with Fetterman poking fun at Oz’s laments about the rising cost of vegetables at Wegmans by making the dish “crudite” — Pennsylvanians simply call it a “veggie tray.”

On Oz’s part, he separately responded to Fetterman’s criticism of miscalculating the number of homes he owned by saying, “I bought my homes with ‘MY’ money. You live away from your parents until you’re almost 50.”

In the gubernatorial race, retired Army colonel and GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano is facing Pennsylvania Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro.