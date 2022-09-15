New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Pennsylvania authorities searched a property Wednesday in an effort to find a mother of two daughters who disappeared in 2014.

Law enforcement in Delaware County served a warrant in connection with Amanda DeGuio’s disappearance, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported. Some officers appeared with shovels.

The 24-year-old disappeared from her Upper Darby home on June 3, 2014, after returning from a trip to Florida. She left her cellphone, credit cards and clothing at the residence, the FBI said.

DeGuio was recovering from opioid addiction after surgery and was known to visit friends in Swarthmore, but there were no signs of her there, the news outlet said.

“Amanda was a mother, she was a sister, she was a daughter. And we want people to know that we’re still actively doing this work, and we’re never going to stop doing that work, and hopefully, we can bring peace to the family.” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Barnhart said last summer.

Loved ones said DeGuio would never have left her daughters. Her family hires a private investigator to find her, but she has yet to be found.