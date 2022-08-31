New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Mike Sullivan doesn’t believe coaches have a “shelf life.”

Apparently, neither do his bosses.

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed their two-time Stanley Cup-winning head coach to a contract extension on Tuesday that runs through the 2026-27 season, a deal that doubles as the club’s iconic core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and their faith in them. The ability of Kris Letong and the fiery Sullivan to lead them.

Sullivan still has two years left on his current deal. Yet Fenway Sports Group, which bought the Penguins from Hall of Famers Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle last fall, saw enough to lock up the winningest coach in franchise history long-term.

Sullivan, 54, joined Pittsburgh in December 2015. If he does reach the end of his new deal, it would mean more than a decade with the Penguins, a tenure almost unheard of in the NHL.

Again, Sullivan believes he is in an almost unheard situation.

“I feel like I’ve had the luxury of inheriting a certain culture, a standard of excellence, that was developed in Pittsburgh,” Sullivan said. “I think it needs to be a guardian.”

NHL Free Agency: The Penguins signed Evgeni Malkin to a four-year contract

Sullivan’s 297 regular-season wins are a franchise record. His 44-38 playoff mark included Stanley Cup victories in 2016 and 2017. The Massachusetts native is the only American-born coach to hold multiple Cups and is one of only two coaches in NHL history to win the Cup in his first two seasons. A team.

“He clearly demonstrated what an effective leader he is,” Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry said. “And it’s clear how well the players respond to his philosophy and work ethic night after night, month after month.”

On the surface it may seem like an odd marriage. Styles anyway.

A decade of grinding in the NHL, intentionally doing the dirty work that others won’t or can’t do in order to cling to a roster spot, leads to such a preternatural set of abilities that it leaves Sullivan unmistakably shaking his head.

“I want to play the game the way this group of players plays,” Sullivan said.

He couldn’t. Yet the center, who has amassed 54 total goals in 11 seasons, has found a way to connect with the generation of talent on Pittsburgh’s roster. Asked to explain what allowed him to rise from chronic burnout and consistently underachieve, Sullivan pointed to something deeper than Xs and Os.

“I believe in being honest and sincere with our players,” he said. “An important aspect of what we do is building relationships… As relationships grow and develop over time, they should become stronger.”

Especially in adverse times, a familiar thing in recent years in Pittsburgh. The Penguins haven’t reached the second round of the playoffs since 2018, and a promising season ended in somewhat strange circumstances with a seven-game loss to the New York Rangers in the opening round last spring.

In the aftermath, even though Crosby, Letong and Malkin are in their mid-30s, the players insist to a man that the club’s championship window is open. Management apparently agreed, signing Letong and Malkin to lengthy extensions in July. Now, they’ve followed suit by doing the same to a coach whose “play the right way” philosophy never seems to get old.

“It’s about selling the message,” Sullivan said. “It’s about making sure that whatever you’re trying to sell, they have to buy in. They have to believe in their core that this is the game plan that gives us the best chance for success.”

The winning streak remains the longest active streak in North American professional sports, reaching the playoffs 16 consecutive years. Yet Sullivan knows all too well that this standard won’t just reach the postseason, it’ll last for some time.

Well aware of the aging of his superstars, he is bullish on the future.

“I believe these guys can still play,” he said of Crosby, Letang and Malkin. “They show no signs of slowing down. I get to see these guys every day. I know the sacrifices they make.”

The past seven-plus years have given Sullivan the opportunity to see those sacrifices up close. There were tense moments. Difficult conversations. Tough decisions. Success can be fickle. Longevity is probably even longer. A new contract won’t be worth much if the Penguins don’t win at a high level.

“I love what I do. I love being a part of it. I love being in the heat of battle,” he said. “I guess it’s part of my DNA.”