Pence says he will consider testifying before a House committee Jan. 6

Toggle caption Charles Krupa/AP

Charles Krupa/AP

Former Vice President Pence said on Wednesday think about Invitation to appear before the House Committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Pence spoke at a “Politics and Eggs” event hosted by Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, a stop during the campaign season for many presidential hopefuls.

Asked if he would agree to appear before the select committee, Pence said, “If there is an invitation to participate, I will consider it.”

Pence said it was unprecedented for a vice president to testify on Capitol Hill — yet Examples are the current vice presidentAlso, many former presidents appeared before House and Senate committees.

“Any invitation directed at me, I have to reflect on the unique role I serve as vice president. It would be unprecedented in history for a vice president to be called to testify on Capitol Hill,” Pence said. “But like I said, I don’t want to pre-judge. So if we get any formal invitations, we’ll give it due consideration.”

The Jan. 6 committee did not comment on Pence’s comments.

House Jan. 6 Committee Hearing 14 key moments from the January 6 committee hearing — so far

Pence and members of his team were consistently featured in committee hearings over the summer. Committee hearings revealed that Pence’s life was threatened on Jan. 6 — and that insurgents came within 40 feet of Pence as he was being moved to safety by his team.

The committee labeled Pence’s efforts to overturn former President Trump’s election results as “unlawful” and “unlawful,” though Pence did not accede to Trump’s demands.

House Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Jan. 6 Committee leaders say Trump broke the law by trying to pressure Pence

The former vice president spoke at an event in February about his role in trying to overturn the election against Trump.

“There is no idea more un-American than the idea that any one person can elect the president of the United States,” Pence said at the time.