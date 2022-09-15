New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Vice President Mike Pence returned to New Hampshire on Wednesday evening to headline a fundraiser for former Army General Dan Bolduc, who just hours earlier narrowly won the Republican Senate nomination in the key general battleground state.

Bolduc will face former governor and Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in November’s midterm elections in a Senate race that could determine whether the GOP regains the chamber majority.

“I’m here for one reason and one reason only,” the former vice president said to loud applause from an audience of Republican leaders, officials, activists and donors. “And 54 days from today we have to retire Maggie Hassan.” Wilton, New Hampshire. “If there was ever a time when we needed New Hampshire and America to send proven conservative leadership to the United States Senate, it’s now. If there was ever a time to have General Dan Bolduc in the United States Senate, it’s now.”

Bolduc, making his second straight Senate bid, ran as an outsider and a populist as he embraced much of former President Donald Trump’s agenda. He narrowly edged out his top opponent — longtime New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse — in a crowded and fiery field of contenders in a highly divided primary battle.

Trump Stays Neutral, But Maga-Republicans Sweep New Hampshire’s Fiery GOP Primary

Bolduc has given New Hampshire conservatives plenty of red meat, with concerns from some Republicans in the state and nationally that a primary victory for the retired general, who has struggled to raise funds, could give Hasan a chance to win re-election. Two weeks ago, a newly formed super PAC called White Mountain PAC, with loose links to the political orbit of longtime Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, spent about $4 million to run TV commercials blasting Bolduc for his “crazy ideas” in New Hampshire.

Abortion showdown: Hassan targets BOLDUC in key Senate face-off

Both Pence and Bolduc called for party unity in their remarks at the fundraiser.

“Now is the time for us to come together as a party in New Hampshire, to come together as a party across this country and do what needs to be done. And I’m here to tell you that I know we will.” Pence said. “People sometimes worry about divisions in the party. I was asked about that earlier this week when I was in Wisconsin. What are we going to do to bring the Republican Party together? I said I have four solutions — Chuck, Nancy, Joe, Kamala.”

With two of his primary opponents sitting in the audience, Bolduc attempted to make amends.

“Campaigning is tough. It’s tough for everyone. We say things in the heat of the conversation that we later regret. We’re sorry for it and we hope people can say sorry, but it’s not always like that. And I’m no different,” Bolduc lamented. “I’m a fallible man. A man who makes mistakes. A man who says things that should probably be left unsaid.”

And he emphasized, “I think we have to take that into account. Because the only way we can find unity is to recognize that we’re not all perfect. Acknowledge our mistakes. Acknowledge that we’ve made mistakes. Ask God. For forgiveness. Ask people to forgive us. And then we have to move on. I can do this alone. Can’t. I need your help.”

These 11 Senate races determine the chamber’s majority

Hillsborough County GOP Chair Chris Ager, one of New Hampshire’s two committee members at the Republican National Committee, emphasized that “within 24 hours of winning, we had a significant turnout in a diverse segment of the party that voted for him.” [Bolduc], but already cooperated with him. It’s a great sign going forward that we can bring everyone together.”

“I think it’s an important message that Republicans are coming together to win New Hampshire in November,” added Ager, who helped organize the fundraiser.

In both of his Senate campaigns, fundraising was not Bolduc’s strong suit. By August 24, he had very little $84,000 cash on hand In his campaign coffers. A source involved in Wednesday night’s fundraising told Fox News that six figures were raised at the meeting.

Pence agreed to headline a fundraiser two weeks ago without knowing who would win the GOP Senate nomination in New Hampshire. And the combination of the former vice president and Bolduc could make for some awkward conversation.

January 6, 2021 Pence has been very clear about his differences with Trump over the attack on the US Capitol by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters aimed at disrupting congressional certification of President Biden’s Electoral College victory in the 2020 election. Mike Pence was hanged while some rioters stormed the Capitol. Pence, at the time, was in the Capitol in his constitutional role overseeing congressional confirmation, and he and members of Congress were escorted to safety by Capitol Police after breaching the building.

SEN spotlights differences with Biden but says President ‘welcome’ in NH

Bolduc, during his Senate bid, appeared to embrace the former president’s unproven claims that the 2020 elections were “rigged.” Bolduc is part of a group of retired generals who signed a letter questioning the legitimacy of the election due to what they charge is “egregious fraud”.

Pence’s visit, which is moving toward launching the 2024 presidential campaign, will be his second this summer and fifth in the past year and a half to New Hampshire, which has its first primary in the White House race in a century. .

Click here to get the Fox News app

During his last visit to the Granite State, he gave a speech titled “Politics and Eggs” that potential or actual White House hopefuls must stop.

Two days after an August stop in New Hampshire, Pence made a busy two-day swing in Iowa, the cause of which has led the presidential nominating calendar for half a century. There’s another must-stop for White House hopefuls on the former vice president’s itinerary: a visit to the Iowa State Fair.