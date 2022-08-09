Pence expresses ‘deep concern’ over Mar-a-Lago discovery, demands ‘full accounting’ from Garland

WASHINGTON – Many Republicans are rallying around former President Donald Trump after the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate – some more aggressively than others.

While House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans vowed a Justice Department investigation into the raid, Vice President Mike Pence issued a tweet expressing his “concern” about the incident.

“I share the deep concern of millions of Americans over the unprecedented search of President Trump’s personal residence,” Pence tweeted.

Pence, who like Trump is considering a 2024 presidential run, also tweeted that some FBI agents “appeared to be politically motivated” during the Trump administration.

In a carefully worded series of tweets, Pence tweeted that Attorney General Merrick Garland “must give the American people a full account of why this action was taken and he should do so immediately.”

Latest:Ex-Bush AG Gonzales Says Mar-a-Lago Search Probably Got Approval From ‘Higher Levels’ – Live Updates

Background:What’s going on at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home? Was the FBI there? Answers to your questions

McConnell, what did McCarthy say?

Other Republicans, including Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, had no comment as of midday Tuesday.

In a promise to investigate if Republicans win the House, McCarthy issued a starker message to Attorney General Garland: “Save your documents and clear your calendar.”

Declaring “I’ve had enough,” McCarthy said the Justice Department had “reached an intolerable state of politicization of weapons.”

Democrats, for the most part, said the raids were entirely justified, given Trump’s troubled history of handling classified information, the subject of a Justice Department investigation.

“No one is above the law,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said on NBC’s “Today” show.