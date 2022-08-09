New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Vice President Mike Pence has demanded that the Justice Department address a “persistent pattern of bias” after the “unprecedented” raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

“I share the deep concern of millions of Americans over the unprecedented search of President Trump’s private residence,” Pence tweeted Tuesday. “No former president of the United States in American history has had his personal residence attacked.”

“After years of finding FBI agents acting politically motivated during our administration, the Justice Department’s persistent appearance of bias must be addressed,” Pence said, adding that the attack “undermines public confidence in our justice system.”

Although Pence says he has a close relationship with Trump in the White House, Pence’s announcement came only after several other Republicans spoke before him.

Sr Senate Republicans, They responded only gradually, demanding on Tuesday that the FBI immediately release information about the raid on former President Trump’s Florida estate, which they say is mounting a major law enforcement action against the former president.

GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Vice Conference Chair Joni Ernst, R-Iowa and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Rick Scott, R-Fla. Top Senate Republicans were slow to comment on the announcements. More under attack than their counterparts in the House GOP leadership.

Pence added: “Attorney General Garland must give the American people a full accounting of why he took this action, and he must do so immediately.”

The FBI raided Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., early Monday morning, a source told Fox News. Trump was in New York City at the time of the attack.

GOP blames ‘weaponization’ of dose after Trump’s Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI; DEMS calls this ‘accountability’

An FBI source confirmed to Fox News that Washington, DC-based FBI agents on the bureau’s Evidence Response Team conducted the raid and notified the Miami field office beforehand.

Agents brought a “safe cracker” and cracked a “relatively new” safe at Mar-a-Lago, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News. “There’s nothing to it,” the source told Fox News.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News that FBI agents went to Mar-a-Lago, looked in every single office and safe, and seized documents and boxes from the property. Later, boxes and documents were taken to go through them.

“They’re not being smart about what they’ve taken,” the source told Fox News.

Trump made the attack public on Monday evening, saying in a lengthy statement that “nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States.”

Trump Raid Tied to Doze, National Archives Examines Classified Docs Allegedly Taken to Mar-a-Lago

Meanwhile, in an exclusive sit-down interview with Fox News in June, Pence said that during the Trump administration, he and the former president were “very close friends.”

“We parted ways very amicably on January 20,” Pence said. “I don’t know if the President and I will ever see eye to eye on my duties on January 6th, but, after that tragic day, we sat down and we talked. And then we finished our work. Sleeves up and finished working together for the final weeks of our administration.

Pence said he won’t let January take over. 6 ‘diversion’ from their ‘failed agenda’, praises Trump’s record

“And we parted very amicably. And we talked in the months after we left office—we talked somewhat regularly,” Pence continued. “And now, I think we’ve gone our separate ways over the last year, but I’ll always be proud of the record we’ve created.”

Pence told Fox News that he “will not allow Democrats” to use Jan. 6 to “distract from their failed agenda” and praised former President Trump’s record.