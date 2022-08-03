Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan risks undermining US efforts with Asian allies

The Biden administration has spent months crafting an economic and diplomatic strategy in Asia to counter China, strengthening its alliances and reassuring friendly nations that the United States is in the region for the long haul.

The President dispatched senior military officials to forge new partnerships and turned his attention to the small Pacific nation of the Solomon Islands. He launched a plan to arm Australia with nuclear submarines and initiated a regional economic pact. In May, he visited South Korea and Japan and invited the two countries to a NATO meeting for the first time to reaffirm that Asia was not forgotten when war raged in Ukraine.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan now threatens to undermine the White House’s push, leaving allies to wonder how much damage has been done to the president’s united front in Asia.