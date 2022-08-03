Pelosi’s famous flight to Taipei took a detour. That’s why.

Nancy Pelosi’s flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Taipei on Tuesday night was one of the most closely monitored flights of all time. It was also unusually roundabout, with a three-hour detour.

Reason: to avoid getting into an area with a large Chinese military presence.

The US Air Force plane carrying Ms. Pelosi flew in a detour that experts say was designed to avoid escalating one of the most controversial and high-profile diplomatic visits by a US official to Taiwan in recent history.

Flight tracking data showed that Ms. Pelosi’s plane took off from Kuala Lumpur and headed southeast towards the Indonesian part of Borneo before turning north to fly along the eastern part of the Philippines. A more direct — and shorter — route would be to fly northeast on a direct route across the South China Sea to Taiwan.