Pelosi’s famous flight to Taipei took a detour. That’s why.

Nancy Pelosi’s flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Taipei on Tuesday night was one of the most closely monitored flights of all time. It was also unusually roundabout, with a three-hour detour.
Reason: to avoid getting into an area with a large Chinese military presence.
The US Air Force plane carrying Ms. Pelosi flew in a detour that experts say was designed to avoid escalating one of the most controversial and high-profile diplomatic visits by a US official to Taiwan in recent history.
Flight tracking data showed that Ms. Pelosi’s plane took off from Kuala Lumpur and headed southeast towards the Indonesian part of Borneo before turning north to fly along the eastern part of the Philippines. A more direct — and shorter — route would be to fly northeast on a direct route across the South China Sea to Taiwan.
The journey took seven hours — the unusual journey adds another three hours to a journey that normally takes four hours and 15 minutes, said Jan Petenick, communications director for FlightRadar24, the website that tracks Ms. Pelosi’s plane.
The flight path clearly indicated that the possibility of a military conflict between the United States and China was all too real in the South China Sea, where China has been building up its military presence with bases in recent years.
“This move, with the aircraft bypassing the South China Sea, is one way to show genuine interest in managing the crisis and de-escalating the situation,” said Colleen Koch, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam International School. Studied at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.
Flying over Chinese military bases “would give the Chinese an opportunity to interfere with the flight and give them a chance for aircraft to intervene,” Mr. Koch said. “The risk of such close encounters was too high.”
Officials describe relations between the United States and China as the lowest since 1972, when President Richard Nixon traveled to Beijing to reopen diplomatic relations between the two countries. In June, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III warned China against “provocative and destabilizing actions” near Taiwan.
The decision of Ms. Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, to visit Taiwan – and her affirmation of America’s “unwavering” support for Taiwanese democracy – has angered Beijing, which claims the island belongs to it. For several weeks, it was unclear if she would stop in Taiwan at all during her planned trip to Asia. Then, as her flight was in the air on Tuesday, more than 2.9 million people signed up to view the flight path on FlightRadar 24, the popular flight tracking site. Due to the heavy load on the site at some point, the site stopped working.
It was the most tracked flight of all time, surpassing even the return flight to Russia of Alexei Navalny, the leader of the Russian opposition, after a near-fatal nerve agent attack, according to FlightRadar24.
When Ms. Pelosi left Taiwan on Tuesday evening, interest in her travels was somewhat muted. Only 92,000 people watched it.