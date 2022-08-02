New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a clear message to the Chinese Communist Party on Tuesday as tensions with Beijing continue to rise during her trip to Asia and Taiwan.

Pelosi arrived in Taipei on what she described as a visit to “honor America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy.”

“As the world faces a choice between authoritarianism and democracy, America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever,” she said.

The Speaker of the House said her visit to the Indo-Pacific, which already includes stops in Singapore and Malaysia, will focus on “mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance” along with visits to South Korea and Japan.

Pelosi said her delegation’s visit to the island in no way contradicts the US’s commitment to the one-China policy guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, the US-China Joint Communiqués and the Six Guarantees.

But she added, “The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo.”

In an op-ed written by Pelosi for the Washington Post on Tuesday, the speaker doubled down on her decision to visit Taipei despite repeated warnings from Beijing.

“In the face of rapid aggression by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), our congressional delegation’s visit should be seen as an unequivocal statement that the United States stands with its democratic partner, Taiwan, to defend itself and its freedoms,” she wrote.

The Taiwan Relations Act, passed by Congress 43 years ago and signed by President Jimmy Carter, is “one of the most important pillars of US foreign policy in the Asia Pacific,” Pelosi said.

“This is a solemn pledge by the United States to support the defense of Taiwan,” she continued. “Today, America must remember that pledge. We must stand with Taiwan, an island of resilience.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned on Monday that the speaker’s visit to Taiwan represented “gross interference in China’s internal affairs” and would lead to “very serious repercussions and consequences”.

“If she dares, we’ll have to wait,” he threatened.

The Biden administration has maintained that Pelosi’s travel decisions are a matter for Congress, and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has warned China against escalating its aggressive actions.

China deployed warplanes and warships along the unofficial dividing line in the Taiwan Strait ahead of Pelosi’s visit.

But the speaker took his point further and called out other aggressive measures taken by the CCP in recent years.

“The CCP’s brutal crackdown on Hong Kong’s political freedoms and human rights…has trashed the ‘one country, two-systems’ promises,” she wrote. “In Tibet, the CCP has long led a campaign to wipe out the language, culture, religion and identity of the Tibetan people. In Xinjiang, Beijing is committing genocide against Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities.”

Pelosi said the visit to Taiwan is even more important amid Russia’s deadly war in Ukraine and as Moscow and Beijing look to strengthen their alliances in the face of Western condemnation.

“By traveling to Taiwan, we honor our commitment to democracy,” she concluded.