Former House Speaker and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich warned on “Fox & Friends” Monday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have created “a real machine for the first time in American history” to push them to the left. Wing Agenda in Congress.

Newt Gingrich: I am fascinated by it Big government socialist machine. You know, I – at one time I was the Speaker of the House. What Pelosi did and what Schumer did is unimaginable. For the first time in American history, they have a real machine. It doesn’t matter what you put up, you’ll get 50 Democrats and Kamala Harris. They will have a slight majority in the House. Two years ago I would not have thought that it was theoretically possible to take this narrow majority and divert this money to really dumb leftists. But they are doing it because they have become real machines. And so, the machine will finally decide who the nominee is and It can’t be Joe Biden.

