House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said Republicans who opposed the anti-inflation legislation voted against “Mother Earth.”

“It was meant to lower prescription drug costs, lower health care costs, lower inflation, save the planet — and every single Republican in the House and Senate voted against it,” the California Democrat said. During the bill registration program for the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday.

Pelosi continued, “How can they vote against lowering prescription drug costs? How can they vote against helping families with their health care costs? How can they vote against the planet, Mother Earth? Mother Earth gets angry from time to time, and this legislation helps us fix all of that. will.”

Vote for Manchin’s bill after Pelosi’s delay

House Democrats passed a $739 billion inflation relief bill on Friday without Republican votes, boosting President Biden’s domestic agenda at a time of record high inflation and low presidential job approval numbers.

Republicans who oppose the bill argue that it is fraught with unnecessary spending and does not address rising inflation, citing a report from a nonpartisan organization. Congressional Budget Office It said the law would have “minimal” impact on inflation.

President Biden is expected to sign the bill next week when he returns from vacation in South Carolina.