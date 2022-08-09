New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to acknowledge any role in China’s aggressive response during her visit to Taiwan on Tuesday, saying Chinese President Xi Jinping “behaves like a bully” and “has his own insecurities.”

In the weeks following Pelosi’s visit, Beijing aggressively stepped up its military activity around Taiwan by launching ballistic missiles and conducting simulated air and naval strikes across the unofficial border it shares with Taipei.

Taiwan has said China’s military drills are part of plans for an impending invasion

But Pelosi denied allegations that her trip played a role in the increased military drills, saying on NBC’s “Today” show, “We will not allow China to isolate Taiwan.”

The speaker also pointed to an unannounced April trip that a bipartisan group of senators took to Taipei and questioned, “If they can ignore a trip by five senators … why would they single out my trip?”

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie pushed back on the timing of the largely “symbolic” trip and noted the Biden administration’s ongoing efforts to ensure China does not forge closer ties with Russia amid Moscow’s deadly war in Europe.

After the island, China will begin military exercises around Taiwan

“Well, it may sound symbolic to you, but it was very important for us to hear from the people of the region about our whole agenda,” she said. “But, let’s not say we won’t go to Taiwan because the Chinese may act.

The speaker said the trip has been pushed back due to the coronavirus.

Pelosi claimed that China is “closing in on a lot of things,” including top administration issues like climate change, and said there was “strong bipartisan support” for her trip to the Hill.

The speaker said she would not let China dictate Congress’s travel plans, saying, “Congress can show support for countries and democracies that are friends of ours. And under the Taiwan Policy Act, Taiwan is our friend.”

“We did not go there to change our policy. We still support the one-China policy,” she said. “We went there and acknowledged our policy position. There was nothing disruptive about it.”