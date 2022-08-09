New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened up about her controversial trip to Taiwan, which drew a strong blow from China and became a headache for the Biden administration.

“Absolutely, without question,” the California Democrat told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie when asked if the trip to Taiwan was “worth it.”

“I have bipartisan support for our visit to Taiwan as Speaker of the House and with the distinguished delegation that I went there. We were very well received. Thousands of people in the streets.”

Asked why she went to Taiwan at this time, Pelosi said the trip to Guthrie was originally planned for earlier this year, but was delayed due to her positive coronavirus test and indicated that Taiwan was not her only stop while in Asia. .

“There’s been a lot of attention on Taiwan and rightfully so but it’s a bigger visit than that,” Pelosi said. “It follows the president’s suggestion that we focus on the Asia Pacific.”

Guthrie asked Pelosi about China’s reaction to her “symbolic trip,” including a sharp rebuke of Pelosi, military exercises, sanctions and a decision to suspend negotiations with the United States on a range of issues, including climate change.

“It may seem symbolic to you, but it’s very important to us,” Pelosi said, dismissing the idea that climate change talks between China and the United States have been negatively affected.

Pelosi pointed out that a group of US lawmakers, including US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, traveled to Taiwan earlier this year without fanfare.

“If they can ignore the trip of five senators in a bipartisan way, why would they decide my trip would be different,” Pelosi asked. “We only had a few months to go and a few weeks before we left, a Republican senator went to Taiwan. So again, there’s something wrong with this picture.”

Pelosi reiterated the Biden administration’s stance that the United States supports the Chinese government’s “One China Policy” and that her visit was intended to “support the status quo.”