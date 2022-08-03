Pelosi leaves Taiwan after meeting leaders, as US braces for Chinese military drills

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed the island Wednesday after meeting with Taiwan’s top leaders, as China announced it would conduct live-fire military exercises in response to a controversial visit to the self-ruled island.

Pelosi said she and other members of her congressional delegation would maintain their commitment to the self-governing island.

“The world today faces a choice between democracy and autocracy,” she said in a short speech during a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. “America’s resolve to preserve democracy here in Taiwan and around the world is ironclad.”

As she landed on the island Tuesday, Pelosi emphasized America should stand by Taiwan In the face of intensifying Chinese aggression.

Taiwan condemned China’s planned drills, saying they violated sovereignty and amounted to “sealing off” the island “by air and sea”.

China’s official Xinhua news agency announced the military operation on Tuesday night, along with a map outlining six different areas around Taiwan. Arthur Xin-sheng Wang, a defense studies expert at Taiwan’s Central Police University, said the three areas violated Taiwan’s waters, meaning they were within 12 nautical miles of the coast.

Pelosi addressed Beijing's threats Wednesday morning, saying she hoped it was clear that while China has barred Taiwan from participating in some international meetings, "they understand that they will not stand in the way of people coming to Taiwan as a show of friendship and support."

Tsai, thanking Pelosi for her decades of support for Taiwan, presented the speaker with a civilian honor, the Order of the Propitious Clouds.

The trip has infuriated the Chinese government, which warned that Pelosi was "playing with fire" and said it saw the trip as a "serious violation" of the one-China policy that the US has pledged to uphold.

In Washington, the Biden administration insisted that its policy toward Taiwan had not changed. Pelosi echoed that sentiment and the op-ed which was published after her landing.

Pelosi is the first House Speaker to visit Taiwan in a quarter century. Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich also visited in 1997.

The White House said Tuesday it is monitoring Pelosi’s trip and taking steps to protect her while she is in the region. But she declined to endorse her visit to Taiwan upon arrival, saying she expected China’s coercive actions to continue after it ends.

“Madam Speaker’s visit to Taiwan with the delegation is, without fear, the strongest defense of upholding human rights and consolidating the values ​​of democracy and freedom,” said Tsai Chi-chang, vice president of Taiwan’s legislature, at the reception.

“He respects the speaker’s decision to travel to Taiwan,” National Security Council strategic coordinator John Kirby said of Biden on Tuesday.

China’s Defense Ministry said Pelosi “insisted on taking a wrong step, maliciously provoked and created a crisis.”

Kirby emphasized that the Biden administration “will not seek and will not seek a crisis” in Taiwan during a press briefing that focused heavily on Pelosi’s visit.

“We’re not going to engage in saber rattling,” Kirby said. “We will continue to support Taiwan, defend a free and open Indo-Pacific, and maintain communication with Beijing.”

Pelosi wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Post that the visit by US lawmakers “is in no way a contradiction of the longstanding one-China policy.”

“Our visit reiterates that America stands with Taiwan: a strong, vibrant democracy and our vital partner in the Indo-Pacific,” she said in a tweet.

