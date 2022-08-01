Pelosi landed in Singapore to begin her tour of Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Singapore early Monday to begin her Asia tour as questions swirled over possible questions in Taiwan, fueling tensions with Beijing. .

Pelosi and her delegation landed in the city-state early in the morning, a person familiar with the matter confirmed. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release details to the media.

Pelosi will call on Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and meet with several cabinet ministers, a Singaporean foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

She is also expected to attend a cocktail reception with the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore. There was no media access to her visit, which was kept top secret.

In a statement over the weekend Pelosi said she will also visit Malaysia, South Korea and Japan to discuss trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, security and “democratic governance”.

She did not confirm news reports that she might visit Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory. Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned against meddling on Beijing’s dealings with the island in a phone call with his American counterpart Joe Biden last week.

Beijing sees a formal American relationship with Taiwan as an incentive to make permanent its decades-old de facto independence, a step US leaders say they do not support. Pelosi is the highest-ranking elected American official since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997, one of three branches of the US government to visit Taiwan.

The Biden administration has tried to reassure Beijing that it has no reason to “blow back.” And if such a visit were to occur, it would not signal any change in US policy.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after the Communists won a civil war on the mainland. Both sides say they are one country but differ on which government deserves national leadership. They have no official ties but are linked by billions of dollars of trade and investment.

The United States switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, but maintains informal relations with the island. Washington is committed to ensuring Taiwan has the ability to defend itself through federal law.

Washington’s “One China Policy” says it takes no position on the status of the two sides, but wants their dispute to be resolved peacefully. Beijing promotes an alternative “one China principle”, with one country and the Communist Party as its leader.

The visit to Taiwan will be a career capstone for Pelosi, who will make the most of her position in Congress as the US envoy on the world stage. She has long challenged China on human rights and wanted to visit Taiwan earlier this year.

Pelosi’s delegation included US Rep. Gregory Meeks, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Mark Takano, Chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs; Suzanne Delben, Vice Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee; Raja Krishnamurthy, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform; and Andy Kim, a member of the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees.

Soo reported from Hong Kong.