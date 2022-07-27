Pelosi invites Republican lawmakers to Taiwan as China warns of retaliation if speaker visits

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to be moving ahead with a controversial trip to Taiwan despite fierce pushback from China and some uneasiness in the Biden administration.

The potential trip comes amid rising U.S.-China tensions, and some fear Pelosi’s visit could further strain relations.

Pelosi’s office has not confirmed her travel plans, citing security concerns. But the California Democrat invited several Republican members of Congress to accompany him to Taiwan, according to a source familiar with the discussions and one of the GOP lawmakers.

“Representative. McCaul was invited to the trip, but was unable to attend due to a prior commitment,” Leslie Shead, spokeswoman for the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement to USA TODAY.

A Chinese government official said Thursday that Pelosi’s visit would be a “red line” for Beijing and warned of “serious consequences” if the House speaker made the trip.

China views sovereign democratic Taiwan as part of its territory. The US has long tried to navigate a fraught middle ground aimed at supporting Taiwan without angering China.

“If the US side insists on visiting and challenges China’s red line, it will be given hostile answers,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

A Biden, Pelosi split?

Biden administration officials have declined to say whether they support the trip.

“I think the — the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now, but I don’t know what the position is,” Biden told reporters last week.

John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications at the White House, said Wednesday that Pelosi will make her own decision on whether to travel to Taiwan.

“Our job is to inform her decision-making process, and we are doing this,” he said.

“We work closely with her staff to make sure she has all the context, all the information, all the facts that she needs to make the best decisions about her journey, and we continue to do that,” Kirby added.

Biden is expected to speak with Xi later in the week, and Kirby has said “tensions over Taiwan” will be a topic.

A no-win situation?

Mike Chinoy, a fellow at the US-China Institute at the University of Southern California, said Pelosi’s visit would be the first by a US official of her rank in 25 years.

It will come at a time when US-China relations are “at their lowest level in decades amid concerns that China may try to take over the self-ruled island by force,” Chinov wrote in an op-ed published Tuesday in Foreign Policy magazine. .

He said news of his trip had put the US in a winning position.

If the House speaker doesn’t go now, it would appear that Washington is giving in to China’s pressure and could reinforce Beijing’s “already strong belief” that the US is a declining power.

And if it goes? “It could trigger a dangerous new crisis on Taiwan,” Chinoy wrote.

But other experts say such fears are overblown.

Pentagon mum on Pelosi’s plan

After traveling with reporters A top Pentagon official asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday about Pelosi’s trip said he was in touch with the speaker’s office about the matter but declined to confirm any travel or offer further details.

US officials have called Beijing’s rhetoric escalating and said the government will do what is necessary to ensure safe travel.

“Frankly, this kind of rhetoric is unnecessary and unhelpful,” Kirby said Tuesday. “There is no trip to speak of and that kind of rhetoric just heightens the tension completely unnecessarily.”

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley would not comment on Pelosi’s potential trip but said the United States military “regularly supports travel (by lawmakers and other US government officials) around the world.” If Pelosi or anyone else decides to make the trip, he said, we will do what is necessary to ensure a safe trip to do US business.

Congress leaders returned

Shade said McCaul “believes that the speaker or any other American official should be able to visit Taiwan if they want to.”

Other congressional Republicans have also supported the trip.

“If she doesn’t go now, she’s kind of handed China a victory,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., echoed that assessment, saying he himself would lead a bilateral trip to Taiwan if he became speaker.

Worried about pissing off China?

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who served during the Trump administration, said the Chinese Communist Party “should have no say over where American officials travel.”

Speaking at a forum on US policy toward Taiwan organized by the Atlantic Council on Tuesday, Esper said it was not surprising that Beijing was “overreacting” to the prospect of a high-level congressional trip.

“We shouldn’t be complacent, and we shouldn’t take all these announcements and announcements from Beijing too seriously,” Esper said. “I mean, do we honestly think they’re going to start a war or something because the Speaker of the House of Representatives travels to Taipei?”

Barry Powell, senior vice president of the Atlantic Council, told USA Today It’s important for Pelosi to go now because she’s been put in a box.

“If China succeeds in blocking this visit, what will they do next?” Powell, who has advised Republican and Democratic presidents on national security. “I think you’re setting yourself up for a really unproductive dynamic by not letting regular visits go ahead.”

Powell said he did not believe Beijing would increase its military presence in response to Pelosi’s trip.

“They want stability and peace for the 20th Party Congress in November,” he said, referring to the Communist Party meeting during which Xi Jinping is expected to seek an unprecedented third term as China’s leader.

Contributed by: Tom Vanden Broek