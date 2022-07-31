Pelosi heads to Singapore, but keeps quiet about Taiwan

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to appear in Singapore on Monday as part of a closely monitored tour of Asia that has raised fears, including at the highest levels of the US government, of a dangerous escalation of tensions with China over the possibility that she will stop the Taiwan.
Ms. Pelosi has not confirmed if she will visit Taiwan, the self-governing democratic nation of 23 million that China claims as its territory. But she suggested a trip to the island this year, which was postponed due to her contracting the coronavirus, and when asked recently about her plans for the trip, she said it was “important for us to show support for Taiwan.”
On Sunday, Ms. Pelosi revealed some details about her route that she previously refused to reveal, citing security concerns. Her office said in statement that her trip, which will be accompanied by a small congressional delegation, will include visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan to “focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific.” A post on the website of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore said Ms. Pelosi will attend a cocktail reception hosted by the group on Monday afternoon.
The possibility of Ms. Pelosi, who will become the most senior US official to visit Taiwan since previous Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich visited Taiwan in 1997, comes at a particularly challenging time in US-China relations. The Biden administration is increasingly concerned that Chinese leader Xi Jinping may try to move against Taiwan over the next year and a half, possibly with force.
Mr Xi, China’s most authoritarian leader in decades, has vowed to seek reunification with Taiwan, although he did not specify a timeframe. Some analysts fear he may feel pressured to take a tough stance – possibly including military action – against any perceived challenges to that pledge ahead of the important Chinese Communist Party convention this fall, when he is expected to seek a third term in as a leader.
Mr. Biden himself appeared to be hinting at the risk of a clash with China if Ms. Pelosi visited. Responding recently to a reporter’s question about the proposed trip, he said “the military doesn’t think it’s a good idea right now.” The president is also strengthening US relations with Asian allies as a potential counterbalance to China’s rise.
China did not specify how it would react if Ms. Pelosi’s visit took place. During a two-hour phone call between Mr. Xi and Mr. Biden on Thursday, their first direct conversation in four months, Mr. Xi warned Mr. Biden against “playing with fire” on the Taiwan issue, according to a Chinese government statement. which did not explicitly mention the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Others more directly condemned the possible visit. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters last week that China would take “firm and decisive action” if Ms. Pelosi visited Taiwan and that the United States would bear “responsibility for all serious consequences.” Some political analysts and state media observers have suggested that China will use its air force to prevent the visit, raising the risk of armed conflict.
Chinese military announced On Saturday, it will conduct live ammunition exercises in southeastern Fujian waters, about 80 miles from Taiwan. On Sunday, the representative of the Chinese Air Force said that the country’s fighter jets circled Taiwan to strengthen the ability to defend territorial integrity, without giving dates.
The Biden administration insists its stance on Taiwan has not changed. Mr. Biden relayed to Mr. Xi during their phone call, according to the White House. Long-standing American policy recognizes but does not support China’s position that Taiwan is part of its territory and believes that the United States will defend the island, without specifying how.
But the president has little official authority over Ms. Pelosi and her travel plans. And growing anti-Chinese sentiment in both the Democratic and Republican parties makes it politically uncomfortable for Mr. Biden to openly obstruct her trip.
Some Chinese and US analysts downplay the risks of a military escalation, noting that Mr Xi would likely want to avoid the unpredictability ahead of this year’s party convention. On Friday, the White House National Security Spokesman told reporters that the United States saw no evidence of China’s imminent military activity against Taiwan.
At the same time, domestic politics in both China and the United States left little room for graceful de-escalation, said Chen Qi, a professor of international relations at Tsinghua University in Beijing. If Ms. Pelosi chooses not to visit Taiwan, it could cost Democrats dearly politically, Professor Chen said in his speech. interview with Xinhua reporter, a Chinese government news agency. And China could not afford to appear weak in the face of a supposed provocation.
“Now it’s up to whoever blinks first,” said Professor Chen.
John Liu as well as Claire Fu contributed to research