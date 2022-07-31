Pelosi heads to Singapore, but keeps quiet about Taiwan

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to appear in Singapore on Monday as part of a closely monitored tour of Asia that has raised fears, including at the highest levels of the US government, of a dangerous escalation of tensions with China over the possibility that she will stop the Taiwan.

Ms. Pelosi has not confirmed if she will visit Taiwan, the self-governing democratic nation of 23 million that China claims as its territory. But she suggested a trip to the island this year, which was postponed due to her contracting the coronavirus, and when asked recently about her plans for the trip, she said it was “important for us to show support for Taiwan.”

On Sunday, Ms. Pelosi revealed some details about her route that she previously refused to reveal, citing security concerns. Her office said in statement that her trip, which will be accompanied by a small congressional delegation, will include visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan to “focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific.” A post on the website of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore said Ms. Pelosi will attend a cocktail reception hosted by the group on Monday afternoon.