New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday hailed President Biden’s move to give a $10,000 handout to some student loan loan holders as a “historic” move — despite previously saying Biden did not have the authority to do it.

Biden announced Wednesday that his administration will pay $10,000 in federal student loan debt to those making less than $125,000 a year and $20,000 to Pell Grant recipients.

“True to my campaign promise, my administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle-class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023,” Biden tweeted.

The nation’s federal student debt has now topped $1.6 trillion after ballooning for years. Meanwhile the national debt, according to the Treasury Department, currently stands at $30.7 trillion.

Biden announced the student loan handout as the national debt continues to rise

Pelosi welcomed Biden’s action in a statement, saying Biden’s “bold action is a strong step forward in Democrats’ fight to expand access to higher education and empower every American to reach fulfillment.”

“By providing historic targeted student loan relief to millions of borrowers, more working families can meet their kitchen table needs as we continue to recover from the challenges of the pandemic,” she said. “Importantly, this action will help those most in need, reducing financial burdens that disproportionately harm women and people of color.

This warm statement is a stark contrast to her comments in July last year, when she said only the Congress, not the executive, could make such a handout.

Biden doesn’t have the authority for a student loan handout, Pelosi warned last year

“People think the president of the United States has the power to cancel the debt; he doesn’t,” Pelosi said . “He can postpone, delay, but he doesn’t have that power. It has to be an act of Congress.”

She also questioned whether such a policy was fair.

“Let’s say… your child has just decided, at this point, [did] Don’t want to go to college but you’re paying taxes to excuse someone else’s obligations. You might not be happy about that,” Pelosi said, adding that she doesn’t want kids to be barred from going to college for financial reasons.

Her comments clashed with other Democrats, such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who claimed that Biden could cancel student debt “with the flick of a pen.”

Biden has campaigned to pay eligible borrowers $10,000, but scrutiny of such a move has grown as inflation has risen since he took office.

Americans are already reacting to Biden’s student loan handout plan: ‘Extremely suspicious’

Some left-wing activists have pressed Biden to go further, with some calling on the government to cancel student loans. Opponents of the handouts point to analyzes that say such large spending would only serve to exacerbate inflationary pressures.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted the move, saying Democrats “found yet another way to make inflation worse, reward far-left activists and accomplish nothing for the millions of American families who can barely tread water.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“President Biden’s student loan socialism is a slap in the face to every family who sacrificed for college, every graduate who paid off their loan, and every American who chose a certain career path or volunteered to serve in our armed forces. Borrowing,” McConnell said. “This policy is shockingly unfair.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singhman contributed to this report.