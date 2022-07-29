New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will leave for Asia on Friday, beginning a diplomatic trip with the potential to upset the Chinese Communist Party.

Pelosi is scheduled to visit several allied Asian countries during her multi-day trip to the continent.

Taiwan – A destination with major branches officially known as the Republic of China. The island had hoped for a visit from Pelosi, but recent threats from the People’s Republic of China have drawn global attention to a potential visit.

Pelosi’s office declined to provide information about the trip. Pelosi is scheduled to hold her weekly Capitol Hill press conference on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Biden canceling Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan would create a ‘major foreign policy crisis,’ Sen. Cotton said

Pelosi had planned to visit Taiwan in April, making her the highest-ranking US official to visit the island since 1997, but had to cancel the trip after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Pelosi has not officially rescheduled the trip, but rumors say she still intends to go after saying last week that it was “very important for us to show support for Taiwan.”

BIDEN-XI call lasts more than 2 hours; Beijing warns US not to ‘play with fire’ in Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned President Biden in a phone call Thursday that the U.S. should not “play with fire” over Taiwan.

“Those who play with fire will perish by it. Hopefully the US will see clearly about this,” said a Chinese readout of the Biden-Xi call.

The People’s Republic of China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait, a relatively narrow sea between the island of Taiwan and the Chinese mainland. China’s military frequently sends aircraft into the area, testing Taiwan’s air defense zone.

The United States has no formal ties to Taiwan but is increasing engagement with the island China wants to keep it isolated from global organizations.

Taiwan residents say China’s threats against Nancy Pelosi’s visit are just hot air

“We do not pre-confirm or deny international travel due to lengthy security protocols,” a Pelosi’s representative Fox News Digital said Wednesday morning.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Chinese officials told The Associated Press that if Pelosi goes to Taiwan, the military will increase the movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Associated Press reported that the Pentagon is planning for Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan and any time on the ground there she could use warplanes, ships, surveillance assets and other military systems to provide an overlapping defense ring.