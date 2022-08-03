Pelosi draws crowds as he tours Taiwan’s capital.

TAIPEI, Taiwan. As Speaker Nancy Pelosi moved around the Taiwanese capital with her entourage on Wednesday, holding one meeting after another, the Taiwanese watched her almost every step of the way.
Many came to support or condemn her. Others were just curious. Some excitedly cheered for the US support for Taiwan that Mrs. Pelosi’s visit demonstrated. Others shouted that it was causing unnecessary military tension with China.
Susan Hung, a retired financial consultant, was part of a hundred people outside the Taiwan Legislative Assembly, where Ms. Pelosi met lawmakers in the morning. Ms. Hong spent several hours at the airport on Tuesday night hoping to “see Pelosi with my own eyes” and now tried to catch a glimpse of her again – so far without success.
“After all, she is so old and still trying to come to Taiwan, so I want to take the time to come and see her,” said Ms Hung, 58, adding that she supported the speaker.
Another retiree in the crowd, Li Kai-ti, a former academic, held a homemade banner calling Ms. Pelosi a fake. He accused her of “treating Taiwan like another Ukraine” and “treating the people of Taiwan like cannon fodder.”
“If you’re serious about freedom and democracy, why don’t you renew diplomatic relations with Taiwan?” said Mr Li, 71.
On the other side of the Legislative Assembly building, pro-Chinese demonstrators said over loudspeakers that Ms. Pelosi was causing a “Taiwan Strait crisis.” One of their large banners read, “The United States must not interfere in China’s internal affairs,” a phrase commonly used by Chinese government officials.
Outside President Tsai Ing-wen’s office, where Ms. Pelosi then went, the atmosphere was calmer and security was tightened. People took pictures as cars carrying Ms. Pelosi’s delegation zoomed down the empty wide avenue in front of a historic building built over 100 years ago when Taiwan was a Japanese colony.
Later that day, Ms. Pelosi traveled to the National Museum of Human Rights, where she was to meet with people detained by the Chinese government. Chiu Ta, 91, a retired art history professor who waited outside the museum for Ms. Pelosi’s arrival, said the site was a detention center for political dissidents during Taiwan’s long years of martial law.
“This human rights museum is a representation and testament to a past dictatorship that oppressed human rights,” he said, adding that many political prisoners became government officials after Taiwan became a democracy.
“Those who are persecuted by the Communist Party are friends of Taiwan,” he said.