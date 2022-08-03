Pelosi draws crowds as he tours Taiwan’s capital.

TAIPEI, Taiwan. As Speaker Nancy Pelosi moved around the Taiwanese capital with her entourage on Wednesday, holding one meeting after another, the Taiwanese watched her almost every step of the way.

Many came to support or condemn her. Others were just curious. Some excitedly cheered for the US support for Taiwan that Mrs. Pelosi’s visit demonstrated. Others shouted that it was causing unnecessary military tension with China.

Susan Hung, a retired financial consultant, was part of a hundred people outside the Taiwan Legislative Assembly, where Ms. Pelosi met lawmakers in the morning. Ms. Hong spent several hours at the airport on Tuesday night hoping to “see Pelosi with my own eyes” and now tried to catch a glimpse of her again – so far without success.