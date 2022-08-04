New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke to reporters in South Korea on Thursday, but did not mention her recent visit to Taiwan.

Pelosi headed directly to South Korea after her delegation stopped in Taiwan. Her time on the disputed island region has led to threats from China’s People’s Liberation Army and a harsh series of military exercises.

The military is reportedly practicing blockades and missile launches at sea, as well as land combat. China’s military is using advanced technology in drills, including J-20 stealth fighter jets and DF-17 hypersonic missiles.

After visiting Taiwan, Pelosi and other members of her congressional delegation flew to South Korea — a key US ally where some 28,500 American troops are deployed — on Wednesday evening, as part of a tour of Asia that included earlier stops in Singapore and Malaysia.

Pelosi met with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and other senior members of parliament on Thursday. After the hour-long meeting, Pelosi spoke about the bipartisan alliance tied to the bloodshed of the 1950-53 Korean War and legislative efforts to improve ties, but did not directly mention her visit to Taiwan or the Chinese protests.

“We’re here to tell you that a friendship that began many years ago with necessity and security has become the warmest of friendships,” Pelosi said at a joint news conference with Kim. “We want to develop security, economy and governance in an inter-parliamentary way.”

Pelosi and her delegation later spoke by phone with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the alliance, foreign policy and other topics.

Neither Pelosi nor Kim took questions from journalists.

South Korea’s military said on Sunday it had detected the trajectories of shots fired by North Korea from multiple rocket launchers (MLRs).

North Korea frequently tests MLRs during military exercises and has also developed larger versions of such rockets in recent years. Smaller rockets and missiles are considered central to North Korea’s plans to strike targets in South Korea in the event of a conflict.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.