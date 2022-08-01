Pelosi begins Asian tour in Singapore. There is no official information about whether she will visit Taiwan.

Enlarge this image toggle signature J. Scott Applewhite/AP

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Singapore early Monday, starting her Asian tour, as questions arose over a possible stop in Taiwan, raising tensions with Beijing.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed that Pelosi and her delegation landed in the city-state before dawn. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to disclose details to the media.

Pelosi will meet with Singapore President Halima Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and will also meet with a number of cabinet ministers, a Singapore Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

She is also expected to attend a cocktail reception with the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore. The media has no access to her visit, which is a closely guarded secret.

In a weekend statement, Pelosi said she would also visit Malaysia, South Korea and Japan to discuss trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, security and “democratic governance.”

She did not confirm news reports that she might visit Taiwan, which Beijing considers its own territory. Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against interference in Beijing’s relationship with the island in a phone call last week with his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

Beijing sees America’s official contacts with Taiwan as an encouragement to make its decades-old de facto independence permanent, a move US leaders say they don’t support. Pelosi, head of one of the three branches of the US government, will be the highest-ranking elected US official to visit Taiwan since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.

The Biden administration tried to reassure Beijing that it had no reason to “get into a fight” and that if such a visit took place, it would not mean any change in US policy.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after the Communists won the mainland’s civil war. Both sides claim to be one country but disagree over which government has the right to national leadership. They have no official relationship, but they are linked by billions of dollars of trade and investment.

The United States switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, but maintains informal relations with the island. Washington is required by federal law to ensure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself.

Washington’s “One China Policy” says it takes no position on the status of the two sides, but wants their dispute to be resolved peacefully. Beijing is promoting an alternative “one China principle” that they are one country with the Communist Party as its leader.

The visit to Taiwan will mark the pinnacle of Pelosi’s career as she increasingly uses her position in Congress as a US emissary on the world stage. She has long been challenging China on human rights and wanted to visit Taiwan earlier this year.

The Pelosi delegation includes US representatives Gregory Meeks, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Mark Takano, chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs; Susan Delbenet, Vice Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee; Raja Krishnamurthy, Member of the House Standing Select Committee on Intelligence and Chairman of the Economic and Consumer Policy Subcommittee of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform; and Andy Kim, member of the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees.