New Orleans Pelicans 2019 first overall pick Zion Williamson is reportedly expected to play in their season opener against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that Williamson is “going to play” in Brooklyn, the first time since May 4, 2021, that he suits up for a game.

The foot injury sidelined Williamson for the entire 2021-22 season, but he was cleared to resume regular basketball activities in May.

His absence last season raised doubts about what the Pelicans would do with the Duke product as his rookie contract entered its final year this coming season.

But those doubts were put to rest when Williamson was signed to a five-year extension that could pay him up to $231 million. The deal keeps Williamson in control through the 2027-28 campaign.

The news comes after the Nets announced that Kevin Durant would not be traded this offseason.

Durant and Irving going up against Williamson is not a nationally televised game.

Williamson returns to a Pelicans team that made the playoffs last season, but was bounced early by the Phoenix Suns. Savvy, two-way guard CJ McCollum leads the pack with Jonas Valanciunas at center alongside Brandon Ingram next to him. Adding Williamson to that lineup would give New Orleans another dynamic scorer if he can stay on the court.

Williamson averaged 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in his rookie year, earning him a spot on the first-team All-Rookie squad. He followed that up the next season with 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists and earned a nod to his first All-Star Game.

The Pelicans are hoping to get back to the playoffs, and expectations for Williamson will be high based on what he can do the last time he’s on the court.