PEI teacher stumbles upon fossil that could be 300 million years old

A PEI schoolteacher made a lifelong discovery when he stumbled upon a fossil that could be 300 million years old.

Lisa Cormier was walking along Cape Egmont on Monday afternoon when she spotted something unusual, partly buried on the shore.

“I saw something that I took for a root,” she said. “And when I looked closely at it, I realized that there were ribs. And then I saw the spine and the skull.”

Cormier took pictures of her find to share with her family.

Her mother-in-law sent them to Laura McNeil from her tours of the prehistoric islands. McNeil immediately contacted Cormier, as well as other specialists.

John Calder, a geologist and paleontologist, was one of them. He said the fossil appears to be from the late Carboniferous and Permian period. This is about 300 million years ago.

Calder, who has written a book on PEI’s geological legacy, said finds like these are “extremely rare.”

“These fossils appear every 50 or 100 years,” he said. “I mean there is no real frequency, but it is rare. And it could be the only fossil of its kind on the tree of life… evolution from amphibians to reptiles, from mammals to us.”

The fossil has not been identified, but Calder said it was likely a reptile, or at least a very close relative.

“This is the beginning of the evolution of reptiles from amphibians, and they branch out,” he said. “So, this is going to be a real puzzle. It will probably take a good year to figure out the identity of this thing.”

He said that very few specimens from that period had been found, and that it might even be a previously unknown species.

The excavation team, which included Matt Stimson, Patrick Brunet and Linda Berko, was able to excavate it after several days of work.

On Saturday, Parks Canada staff carefully moved the fossil from where it was discovered to a facility in Greenwich that acted as a sort of paleontological repository.

Calder said he wouldn’t stay there for too long as he needed to be taken to a paleontology lab to be examined by experts.

“Probably they will use a CT scan,” he said.

He said similar finds of fossils in PEI have become more frequent over the past couple of years. He advised the islanders to be vigilant.

“There are far more ordinary people walking on beaches than paleontologists, and most of these important discoveries are made by non-scientists,” he said.

Cormier said that the find is a unique opportunity to leave some kind of legacy in the history of science.

“Just to think that I found something that could be 300 million years old is incredible,” she said.

“I think it will be one time [thing]but I will continue my walks and I will continue to look for sea glass and maybe find something else.