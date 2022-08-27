Pedro’s European review helps Lazio reach Serie A top spot

LazioFelipe Anderson, Luis Alberto and Pedro scored a 3-1 home win over International This propelled them to the top spot in Serie A on Friday as the visitors lost their first points of the season following the return of manager Simone Inzaghi to his old club. Lazio had two great chances thanks to their captain Ciro Immobile and a third from striker Mattia Zaccagni before Anderson, perfectly framed by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, gave the hosts the lead with a 40th-minute header at the Stadio Olimpico.

The visitors equalized with a free-kick when defender Denzel Dumfries nodded at an unnoticed Lautaro Martinez who scored from close range in the 51st minute. A minute later, Inter came close to taking the lead when Dumfries took a header from Federico Dimarco’s high cross and sent the ball off the ground right in front of Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, who managed to get the ball over the bar.

Ukrainian football resumes with flags, Zelensky’s message, but no crowds | Nick Ames Read more

However, substitute Luis Alberto restored Lazio’s lead with a superb long-range strike in the 75th minute, with Pedro making it 3-1 with four minutes to go.

“We’ve been sending good signals lately as we go through periods of pressure without actually taking much defensive risk,” Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri said afterwards. “This team has become more cohesive and organized so we can beat anyone that day, but our problem has always been stability.”

“A defeat hurts because of the way it happened,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said. “Luis Alberto’s goal broke the game. At 1-1 we had a Dumfries chance that would have made a difference.”

Lazio temporarily lead with seven points in three games, while Inter are one point behind in fourth place. In the early evening game Udinese hit on the underside Monza 2-1. The hosts took the lead in the 32nd minute thanks to a goal from Andrea Colpani, but Beto equalized for Udinese shortly after, with Spurs’ loan Destiny Oudoghi setting up points with 13 minutes remaining.

Jonathan Bamba from Lille doubles his team’s lead over Ajaccio. Photograph: Pascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP/Getty Images

Lille bounced back from a humiliating 7-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last weekend with a 3-1 win at a recently upgraded Ajaccio on Friday, their second win of the Ligue 1 season. Yusuf Yazici’s spectacular volley put the visitors ahead in the 17th minute, followed by Jonathan Bamba and defender Thiago Djalo near half-time midway through the second period.

Jonathan David hit the post with a late penalty to deprive Lille of a fourth goal after Cyril Bayala pulled one back from Ajaccio when Lille failed to score from a corner with six minutes left. Lille are fourth with seven points, two behind leaders PSG, who will host Monaco on Sunday, while Ajaccio are third with one point and still hoping for a first win.

In the Spanish La Liga, the team won 1-0. celtic vigo in Girona and for 10 people Real Betis home to health. In the Bundesliga Freiburg beat Bochum 1:0, leaving the guests at the end of the table without points after four games.