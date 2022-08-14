New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

In allegedly leaked messages from the American Academy of Pediatrics, doctors expressed outrage over the organization’s stance on puberty-blocking drugs used on transgender teenagers.

The Daily Mail reported this week on alleged leaked messages from doctors who disagree with the American Academy of Pediatrics on whether to recommend potentially harmful drugs and surgeries to teenagers who want to undergo gender reassignment procedures.

“Before announcing sex-affirming care, with all its moral implications (irreversible physical changes, infertility, etc.)…shouldn’t we make sure it’s the best way to go?” wrote a pediatrician associated with the organization.

Others who commented said the agency’s stance on puberty-blocking drugs was “supporting great harm” based on “scarce and flimsy” evidence and was “unsafe and unsustainable.”

“The best research is needed right now to make sure we’re doing the right thing for our patients,” another doctor wrote.

Another doctor slammed the AAP for blocking debate on the topic, and some said they “cannot comment” on the matter personally and “no longer trust the AAP.”

AAP is done Widely criticized In recent months those have accused the group of purposely plying children with drug cocktails and surgery instead of less drastic methods of treatment.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the AAP accused critics of spreading “inconsistencies” about the group’s stance on the treatment of transgender teenagers.

“Critics of the academy’s gender-affirming care policy are actively spreading misinformation about what it says,” the group said. “The truth is that the AAP recommends a compassionate, holistic and evidence-based approach with no end goal or agenda. The AAP follows the evidence and bases recommendations on the best science.”

The statement continued. “When gender-affirming care is necessary and appropriate, it can be life-saving. It doesn’t trump medical treatment or surgery; in fact, for the vast majority of children, it recommends the opposite. The AAP’s recommendations are misguided and hurt those who suffer. Most of all they are young people who are trying to live their lives as their true selves. AAP will stand up for all children and teenagers who are transgender.”