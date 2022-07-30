New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

What makes monkey bread better? How about peanut butter cups?

Millions of social media users realized the same through a recipe video that went viral on TikTok.

Benny Kendrick – a barbecue enthusiast with more than a million followers on his Kendrick BBQ account – shared an easy “Peanut Butter Cup Monkey Bread” recipe on July 7.

The video has since been viewed over five million times.

Peanut Butter Cup Monkey Bread Ingredients – Pre-made biscuit dough – Peanut butter cups – ¾ melted butter – ¾ brown sugar – ½ cup peanut butter – 2 cups of powdered sugar – ½ cup of milk

Kendrick made the monkey bread with pre-made biscuit dough and miniatures Peanut butter cups.

He cut each biscuit in half, flattened the dough and placed a peanut butter cup in the center of each one before forming the dough into a ball. When done Kendrick placed each batter into a bundt cake pan.

Next, he poured the prepared butter and brown sugar glaze into the pan, making sure to coat all of the batter.

Peanut Butter Cup Monkey Bread is placed in a wood pellet grill at 330 degrees Fahrenheit for 50 minutes.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kendrick for comment on whether this recipe can be made in ovens and air fryers.

When the monkey bread finished cooking, Kendrick turned the pastry upside down on a plate and poured a peanut butter glaze, which he made from peanut butter, powdered sugar and milk on the induction cooktop.

He topped the dessert with chopped peanut butter cups.

In his own words, “A little extra peanut butter never hurt anybody.”

Kendrick claims that Peanut Butter Cup Monkey Bread is one of his “favorite dishes ever” and that his family in Santa Maria, California loves it.

He also shared the recipe on Facebook (6.7 million views), Instagram (3.3 million views) and YouTube (29,600 views).

Social media commenters praised Kendrick for his creation and many expressed that they look forward to trying it one day.

“I’m definitely trying this,” wrote a TikTok user.

“Heaven!!!! Two of my favorite things! [Peanut butter] & [chocolate],” commented a Facebook user.

“One monkey bread is delicious,” said an Instagram user. “But this takes it to a whole other level.”