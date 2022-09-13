Payton and Eli Watch Controversial Broncos-Seahawks Final Shows Why Manningcast Rules

It started out as frustration, then turned to disbelief. By the time it was all over, and the kick had sailed wide, Peyton Manning could do nothing but put his forehead on the table.

The end of the “Monday Night Football” game between Seattle and Denver brought a lot of emotion and confusion to Manningcast’s debut with Payton and Eli this season. With 1:11 left and the Seahawks leading 17-16, the Broncos faced 3rd and 14 in their own territory. An 11-yard pass made it 4th and 5. The clock ticked.

Peyton begs Denver to call a timeout.

“We have three timeouts,” he said. “I could use one. Let’s talk about this.”

With the clock ticking down to under 45 seconds, Payton suggested that Denver might try to draw Seattle offside, to which Eli replied, “You don’t want to waste that much time.”

Meanwhile, Peyton gestured to call a timeout in growing frustration.

“I think we should call a deadline,” he said. “Just like now.”

Finally, with 21 seconds left and the game clock reaching zero, Denver called a timeout. Peyton put his hands on his head in disbelief.

“So you burned 30 seconds to call timeout?” Shannon Sharp rang.

Peyton said, “They’re going to kick it.” He was met with incredulous reactions.

“Kick what?” Sharp said.

“Are they kicking around here?” Eli asked.

“Kicking a field goal right here,” Payton said.

Sure enough, Denver attempted — and missed — a 64-yard field goal attempt, ending Seattle’s victory.

NextGenStats says Brandon McManus has a 14.2% chance to kick. The odds of a conversion on 4th down are 42.1%. If the Broncos get a first down, the odds of scoring increase to 66.2%.

Regardless of the outcome of the game, watching Payton, Eli and Shannon react in real time to the finish showed the genius of the Manningcast format.