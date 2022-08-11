Paying tribute to the Boston Celtics legend, Bill Russell’s no. 6 jersey will be retired league-wide by the NBA

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced Thursday that Bill Russell’s No. 6 were declared permanently retired.

Russell is the first NBA player to have his number retired across the league. In Major League Basketball, Jackie Robinson’s no. 42 and Wayne Gretzky’s no in the NHL. 99 were also retired in their respective leagues.

“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “Retiring his No. 6 permanently on every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized.”

Silver announced the honor to Russell’s family at a private memorial service in Seattle on Thursday. Russell died on July 31 at the age of 88 and is remembered for his on-court success and off-court advocacy for racial and social justice.

“This is a significant honor bestowed upon one of the greatest champions to ever play the game,” NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said in a statement. “Bill’s actions on and off the court during his lifetime helped shape generations of players, and for that we will be forever grateful. We are proud to continue the celebration of his life and legacy along with the league.”

Russell spent his entire 13-year career with the Boston Celtics at No. 6 and this number is not issued to any player by an NBA team. Currently the No. like Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Whoever wears a 6 becomes grandfathered and is allowed to continue wearing the number.

Also this season, “all NBA players will wear a commemorative (Russell) patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys and each NBA court will display a clover-shaped logo with a No. 6 on the sideline near the scorer’s table,” per the league and NBPA.