type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Pavard at Chelsea or Manchester United?
SportsFOOTBALL

Pavard at Chelsea or Manchester United?

By printveela editor

-

15
0
- Advertisment -


TThe domestic football campaign is approaching faster than Sherika Jackson’s charge – the premier division kicks off in just two weeks – and everywhere you look, football fans are freaking out at the prospect of another seemingly endless season.

Let’s start from the beginning, with some hot transfer speculation in the Premier League. Chelsea as well as Manchester United Both are reportedly interested in signing the France defender and main player Rumor Mill. Benjamin Pawar – although the Sun says that Juventus as well as Atletico Madrid are also keeping a close eye on the situation.

Summer 2022 football transfer window: Europe’s top five men’s leagues

Read more

However, Pavard is said to want to play as a centre-back rather than a full-back, which could be a problem for both Premier League clubs with Kalidou Koulibaly and Thiago Silva poised to form a formidable centre-back at Chelsea with Jules Kunde and Presnel Kimpembe is also on Thomas Tuchel’s summer shopping list. In the meantime, Lisandro Martinez has already expanded Manchester United’s options in the centre-back position.

The player evaluates the exit door of Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldoand the latest sensation is that he was offered Barcelona his agent Jorge Mendez. One can only guess why Xavi needs another aging striker in addition to Robert Lewandowski, who recently signed from Bayern Munich. But then Barca is busy pulling these “economic levers”. The latest piece of Manchester United news is that the club is increasingly keen to move to Yuri Tielemans from Leicester if they can’t catch Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

AT LiverpoolJurgen Klopp dreams of strengthening his midfield by signing Matheus Nunez from Sporting. Reports out of Portugal say clubs are ready to sit down and discuss a deal for the 23-year-old, who is valued at around £45m by his current employers.

Stubbornly sticking to the Premier League behemoths Brighton rejected an initial offer of £30 million from Manchester per Mark Cucurella. Graham Potter counters want £50m for the Spanish defender and Pep Guardiola, who sold Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, urgently needs left-back cover.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

In the capital, West Ham offered £28 million for Gianluca Scamacca23-year-old player of the Italian national team on accounts in Sassuolo. Reports on Friday morning suggested that the Serie A team might be tempted to sell it with an improved £38m offer. Skamacca scored 16 league goals last season and that certainly means he can score them in the Premier League.

Rounding out a note of Premier League nostalgia, the former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez held positive talks with Nationalin Uruguay, about returning to the club where he started his brilliant/controversial career in 2005-06.

Previous articleDeborah Cox, Heather Reisman and Lionel Conacher to join Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2022
Next articleDemocrats are pro-abortion, not pro-choice; The GOP must be pro-parent

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A 73-year-old woman was stung by a jumping sailfish off the Florida coast

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Pope to offer long-awaited apology to Canada’s indigenous peoples

OTTAWA — Pope Francis travels to Canada this week to apologize to Indigenous communities for the role of...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Ukraine-Russia War: Ukrainian Soldier Amputees Reach Minnesota for Free Prosthetics

off Video 'There is no safe place' for our people in Ukraine:...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

RuPaul joked about Biden getting corona, saying he’s ‘feeling pretty good at 300’.

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Kid Rock fans trash a North Dakota stage after concert canceled due to weather conditions

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Chicago police said multiple shots were fired at a church funeral

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Perisset pushes Les Bleus into last four

France reached the semi-finals of the European Championship...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Manchester United – Aston Villa Chambers 2-2 draw for Villa

Manchester United appeared to be ending their two-week...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Sweden Gerhardsson sees WSL know-how as key

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson believes his side's extensive...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

‘Best football brain’ England Walsh is here to play

ToEira Walsh looks slightly confused and even restless...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News