TThe domestic football campaign is approaching faster than Sherika Jackson’s charge – the premier division kicks off in just two weeks – and everywhere you look, football fans are freaking out at the prospect of another seemingly endless season.

Let’s start from the beginning, with some hot transfer speculation in the Premier League. Chelsea as well as Manchester United Both are reportedly interested in signing the France defender and main player Rumor Mill. Benjamin Pawar – although the Sun says that Juventus as well as Atletico Madrid are also keeping a close eye on the situation.

However, Pavard is said to want to play as a centre-back rather than a full-back, which could be a problem for both Premier League clubs with Kalidou Koulibaly and Thiago Silva poised to form a formidable centre-back at Chelsea with Jules Kunde and Presnel Kimpembe is also on Thomas Tuchel’s summer shopping list. In the meantime, Lisandro Martinez has already expanded Manchester United’s options in the centre-back position.

The player evaluates the exit door of Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldoand the latest sensation is that he was offered Barcelona his agent Jorge Mendez. One can only guess why Xavi needs another aging striker in addition to Robert Lewandowski, who recently signed from Bayern Munich. But then Barca is busy pulling these “economic levers”. The latest piece of Manchester United news is that the club is increasingly keen to move to Yuri Tielemans from Leicester if they can’t catch Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

AT LiverpoolJurgen Klopp dreams of strengthening his midfield by signing Matheus Nunez from Sporting. Reports out of Portugal say clubs are ready to sit down and discuss a deal for the 23-year-old, who is valued at around £45m by his current employers.

Stubbornly sticking to the Premier League behemoths Brighton rejected an initial offer of £30 million from Manchester per Mark Cucurella. Graham Potter counters want £50m for the Spanish defender and Pep Guardiola, who sold Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, urgently needs left-back cover.

In the capital, West Ham offered £28 million for Gianluca Scamacca23-year-old player of the Italian national team on accounts in Sassuolo. Reports on Friday morning suggested that the Serie A team might be tempted to sell it with an improved £38m offer. Skamacca scored 16 league goals last season and that certainly means he can score them in the Premier League.

Rounding out a note of Premier League nostalgia, the former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez held positive talks with Nationalin Uruguay, about returning to the club where he started his brilliant/controversial career in 2005-06.