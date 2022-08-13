New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Paulina Porizkova Struggling against the plastic surgeon who pointed out everything “wrong” with her face.

The Czechoslovakian supermodel, 57, Taken to Instagram to share an intimate photo of herself on Friday, and she noted that the same image had been reposted by a cosmetic surgeon discussing in detail “what [she] Must be done.” The post has “since been deleted.”

“I can get rid of those pesky halos under my cheeks with fillers, Botox for my foreheadThose wrinkles on the side of my mouth, and the strings in my neck and having a whole bunch of lasers to tighten and smooth and tighten everything,” her caption read.

She continued to say that she was looking for a doctor’s post, but surprisingly found that it had been deleted.

Paulina Porizkova’s ‘frontal nude’ Vogue cover left unretouched: ‘Thought we had a back page or two’

“An older woman in the public eye has to deal with this. I was told my face needed ‘fixing’. It was somehow ‘wrong’ with aging,” the supermodel added. “Is it any wonder that most of us who can afford it resort to some form of fixing what we say is broken?”

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit supermodel, who previously hit back at critics for sharing nude photos of her age, said, “For the record, I’ve had laser treatments” and a “plasma pen.”

“I want to strike a balance between being proud of my age and feeling beautiful at times. In my job, I’ve confronted my own face in almost unnatural detail – and I’ve accepted most of it. About that, I still have a hard time accepting it all,” she wrote in her lengthy social media post. The post stated.

Paulina Porizkova shares nude photo as she hits back at critics: ‘I want to finally do me’

Porizkova took a stand and stated that people should not tell a woman “what she should ‘do’ to herself in order to look attractive.”

Paulina Porizkova, 56, says she couldn’t resist posing in her thong bikini while on holiday

“Whether it’s hair color, make-up, ski creams or clothing – or more aggressive choices – insulting her,” she commented. “Every time you say ‘you know, you should…’ to a friend, stop for a second. If she doesn’t ask for help, are you really helping?”

She ended her post by saying: “Find what you think is beautiful about your friends and point it out. The best way to support each other is to celebrate what’s already there.”

Celebrities have weighed in on Porizkova’s post.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“You can’t fix perfection. We all would be if we allowed that compassion to believe in xx,” commented former “America’s Next Top Model” judge and fashion photographer Nigel Barker.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Real Housewives” star Lisa Rinna also complimented the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit supermodel, saying: “Hi beauty!!!”