Fourth-ranked Paula Badosa of Spain twice broke serve late in the final set before Mubadala beat 21-year-old Elizabeth Mandlik 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (5) in a tiebreak at the Silicon Valley Classic. on wednesday

Other winners in San Jose included Wimbledon runner-up Ones Jabir of Tunisia, 7th seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia and unseeded American Amanda Anisimova, who defeated eighth seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 3-6, 7-5, 6-. 1.

Paula Badosa of Spain reacts after beating Elizabeth Mandlik at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at the Spartan Tennis Complex on August 03, 2022 in San Jose, California.

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

No.3 seed Jabir won 7-5, 6-1 against Madison Keys, while Kasatkina defeated another American, Taylor Townsend.

Naomi Osaka wins her first match since May against Zheng Qinwen

Elizabeth Mandlik of the United States returns a shot to Paula Badosa of Spain during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, California, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Badosa won 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (5).

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

Mandlik, daughter of four-time Grand Slam winner Hana Mandlikova, led twice in deciding sets 5-4 and 6-5 against Badosa.

But Badosa broke twice and won three of the last four points in the tiebreak.

Spain's Paula Badosa defeats America's Elizabeth Mandlik 6-2, 5-7, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, California. , 7-6 (5).

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan takes on American Coco Gough in Thursday’s round-16 schedule in a hard-court US Open tuneup.