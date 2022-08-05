New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fourth-ranked Paula Badosa of Spain twice broke serve late in the final set before Mubadala beat 21-year-old Elizabeth Mandlik 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (5) in a tiebreak at the Silicon Valley Classic. on wednesday

Other winners in San Jose included Wimbledon runner-up Ones Jabir of Tunisia, 7th seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia and unseeded American Amanda Anisimova, who defeated eighth seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 3-6, 7-5, 6-. 1.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

No.3 seed Jabir won 7-5, 6-1 against Madison Keys, while Kasatkina defeated another American, Taylor Townsend.

Naomi Osaka wins her first match since May against Zheng Qinwen

Mandlik, daughter of four-time Grand Slam winner Hana Mandlikova, led twice in deciding sets 5-4 and 6-5 against Badosa.

But Badosa broke twice and won three of the last four points in the tiebreak.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan takes on American Coco Gough in Thursday’s round-16 schedule in a hard-court US Open tuneup.