Paul Sorvino He was honored Wednesday night during a celebration of life at the Hollywood Museum.

actor Passed away on July 25 from natural causes. His death was announced by his wife Dee Dee Sorvino and his longtime spokesman Roger Neal.

Dee Dee, Joe Mantegna and Lainey Kazan spoke with Fox News Digital about the kind of person the “Goodfellas” actor was during his celebration of life.

“When I say Renaissance man, I mean it because he was a great sculptor, a great painter,” Dee Dee said. “You know, and then he did very well, the singer. I mean, we’d go to dinner, and he’d always burst into song and make everybody happy. And that’s what he always wanted to do.”

“He always wanted to make people happy. That’s why we’re having a celebration of life. A celebration of life. Not a sad affair, but sad enough,” she continued. “But he wanted people to be happy in life and even after death.”

“Paul was the ultimate movie star, the ultimate renaissance man, but ultimately the greatest human being to ever walk this earth.”

Dee Dee and Paul meet Fox Business” “Kavuto.” Neil Cavuto has long taken credit for fixing Dee Dee and Paul, and she agrees with him.

“So, he was on the Neil Cavuto show and I was sitting in his seat. Then I got into the green room and he started following me. At Fox you go next door to Del Frisco’s so it worked. He said, ‘Let’s get one. Drink, OK, let’s have dinner.’ ‘ And then, you know, we got married,” she recalled.

“So, the man was right. And I’m glad he said, ‘It’s for me,’ not even ‘She’s for me.’ He told his friends, ‘It’s for me.'”

Paul has acted in over 200 movies, but his favorites are “The Rocketeer,” “Money Tax, “Mambo Italiana” and “Dummy.”

Of course, Paul is best known for his role on “Goodfellas,” and Dee Dee explained to Fox News Digital that the role “brought the community together.”

“With Goodfellas, well, it kind of brought the community together because we’d be in a restaurant and people would go, ‘Hey, hey, Big Pauly, Big Pauly, here’s the garlic.’ I’m not kidding,” Dee Dee recalled.

“They’d run to CVS, have garlic with a razor blade, and they’d be so original with it. And it happened once a month,” she added. “But Paul said it was because they knew Big Pauly, you know, and they were familiar with him. They loved him like Big Pauly, Uncle Pauly. It made him very happy that people thought they knew him.”

Paul was also remembered by Joe Mantegna as much more than an actor.

“He’s a lot more than people know, he knows better,” Mantegna told Fox News Digital. “And I think that’s very important. So, I think he’s fair, you know, everybody knows he’s an actor. But there’s so much more to him.”

Mantegna revealed a fond memory of Paul when the actor came into his wife’s restaurant and called it “free entertainment.”

“My Big Fat Wedding” star Lainey Kazan recalls meeting Paul for the first time when she was 17 and revealed that he was her first girlfriend. She described the actor as a “big-hearted, wonderful, big, sensual, extraordinary person”.

Both worked for the Group of Ford and the Gross Organization at the time they met.

“We fell in love that summer and it was an amazing two months,” Kazan told Fox News Digital. “And we’ve been friends for the rest of our lives.”

Kazan and Paul later starred together in such films as “Love Is All There Is” and “Divorce Invitation”.

Paul is survived by his wife Dee Dee, his three adult children, Mira, Amanda and Michael, and five grandchildren.

During his more than 50 years in the entertainment business, Paul has played major roles in movies and television, playing an Italian American communist in Warren Beatty’s “Reds,” Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon,” and mob boss Eddie Valentine. “The Rocketeer.”

Although he is best known for playing gangsters, he often says that his true passions are poetry, painting and opera.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.