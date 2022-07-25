type here...
Paul Sorvino, 'Goodfellas' and 'Law & Order' Star, Dies at 83

(CNN)Paul Sorvino, an influential actor whose roles ranged from a mob boss in “Goodfellas” to the early days of the long-running police drama “Law & Order,” has died, according to his publicist Roger Neal. He was 83 years old.

Sorvino died of natural causes on Monday, with his wife Dee Dee by his side. Di Di Sorvino released a statement through Neill, saying in part: “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino.”
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Sorvino earned a Tony nomination for his role in “That Championship Season” (reprising the role from the film version) and appeared in a long list of films, including the role of Henry Kissinger in “Nixon,” “Dick.” Tracy,” “Reds,” and “The Rocketeer.”
    Sorvino attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and considered becoming an opera singer before making his Broadway debut in the mid-1960s. His first film was the comedy “Where’s Poppa”, followed by “The Panic in Needle Park” opposite Al Pacino.
      Sorvino is perhaps best remembered for his role as Paul Cicero in director Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas,” who maintained his passion for cooking and fine cuisine even in prison, slicing garlic finely with a razor blade. (Sorvino and his wife later co-wrote the book “Pinot, Pasta and Parties”.)
      The actor landed a role as one of the detectives in “Law & Order” but left soon after citing the limited range of content.
        Sorvino is survived by his wife and actress Mira Sorvino, three children and five grandchildren.
          Mira Sorvino wrote On Twitter on Monday, “I’m heartbroken- his life of love and joy and wisdom is over. He was the most amazing dad. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars just like you dad. Climbing.”



