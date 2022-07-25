New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Paul SorvinoFox News Digital can confirm that the actor, best known for his role on “Goodfellas,” has died at 83.

The actor died Monday morning with his wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” she said in a statement.

“I’m absolutely devastated,” Dee Dee wrote separately on Twitter. “The love of my life & the most wonderful person who ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken.”

“Law & Order” actor died of natural causes, according to his spokesman Roger Neal. Sorvino dealt with health problems in the last years of his life.

During his more than 50 years in the entertainment business, Sorvino has starred in films and television, playing an Italian American communist in Warren Beatty’s “Reds,” Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon” and mob boss Eddie Valentine in “The Rocketeer.”

Although he is best known for playing gangsters, he often says that his true passions are poetry, painting and opera.

Sorvino began his career in advertising but entered Hollywood after attending the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. He first appeared on Broadway, making his debut in 1964.

He later moved into films and television and became very famous His roles in “Goodfellas”. and “Law and Order.”

In the 1970s, he starred opposite Al Pacino in “The Panic in Needle Park” and Reiner in “Oh, God!” with James Caan in “The Gambler.” and one of the ensemble in William Friedkin’s bank robbery comedy “The Brink’s Job.”

He was particularly prolific in the 1990s, playing Lips in Beatty’s “Dick Tracy” and Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas,” real-life mobster Paul Vario and 31 episodes on Dick Wolf’s “Law.” & Order.” He followed that up with roles in “The Rocketeer,” “The Firm,” “Nixon,” which earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, and Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet” as Juliet’s father, Fulgencio Capulet.

His “tough guy” image followed him throughout his career.

“Many people think I’m a gangster or a policeman or something,” he said.. “The reality is I’m a sculptor, a painter, a best-selling author, a lot of things – a poet, an opera singer, but none of them a gangster… rather than a tough guy.” It would be nice to have my legacy.”

Dee Dee and Sorvino married in 2014 after a chance meeting on a Fox News Channel show.

“She was sent to me by God. She was the love of my life. When I met her, a light shone around her head. I felt my mother tell me she was the one,” he said of himself. the wife

Sorvino is survived by his wife Dee Dee; His three adult children, Mira, Amanda and Michael, and five grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.