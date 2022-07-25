New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Paul Sorvino died Monday of natural causes, and Hollywood stars shared online tributes to the acting legend. He is 83 years old.

“My father, the great Paul Sorvino, died,” said his daughter Mira Sorvino He tweeted. “My heart is broken – with him the life of love and joy and knowledge is over.

“He’s such an amazing dad. I love him so much. I’m sending you love as you grow up, Dad.”

Paul Sorvino, ‘Goodfellas’ actor, dies at 83

Sorvino’s wife, Dee Dee, shared photos of the “Goodfellas” actor over the years, confirming his death online.

“I am completely devastated,” she wrote. “The love of my life & the most wonderful person who ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken.”