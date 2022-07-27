New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Wife of Paul Sorvino Dee Dee Benkey remembers falling in love with the late “Goodfellas” actor, who died Monday of natural causes at age 83. They built their lives side by side after first meeting behind the scenes at Fox News Channel studios years ago.

“We’re very happy every day, every day of our lives together,” she told Fox News Digital exclusively. “Maybe not all day, every day, but … we have the most wonderful marriage, the most wonderful life.”

Sorvino — Mob characters have the same name The late James Conn The actor – who starred as a crime-fighting cop on “Law & Order” alongside Alan Arkin in “The Gambler,” “The Racketeer” and Warren Beatty in “Dick Tracy” — died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, after suffering health complications, according to his rep.

Dee Dee recalled how Fox News played a key role in their relationship when they first met in the green room while waiting to appear separately on the network, and even announced their surprise elopement while on. A presentation by Neil Cavuto In 2015

Paul Sorvino, ‘Goodfellas’ actor, dies at 83

“If it wasn’t for Fox, we wouldn’t be married. And Neil Cavuto, we called him Dr. Love,” she said. “We always joke about it because Paul knows he wants to marry me right away.”

“We are so happy every day, every day of our lives together.” – Dee Dee Benkey

The couple announced their elopement in 2015 and shared a small part of their love story with Cavuto when they appeared on “Your World with Neil Cavuto” after their surprise wedding a month earlier.

Cavuto introduced the couple, who “started out as guests on my Fox business show”: “They just tied the knot and no one knew about it?”

“We ran away standing in front of the fountain at Lincoln Center where I sang at the MET and I sang New York City Opera,” Sorvino told Cao. “The plan is, if we tell one person, we tell everybody. Immediately after the ceremony, I called my family and started telling them.

Cavuto joked: “Funny, you never called me. You know, it’s so weird … I got you hooked. Didn’t even call!”

Paul remembers seeing Dee Dee in the green room for the first time when they were waiting to see each other Television Time slots, a sight he would never forget.

Paul Sorvino and Dee Dee Benkey: How Late ‘Goodfellas’ Actor Met Fiancé in Fox News Cavuto’s Green Room

“I saw her … she was wearing this beautiful, blue dress and she had an aura around her,” he told Cavuto on the show. “I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. What I saw, what was that … I said, ‘Oh my God.’ I said, ‘This is going to be for me.'”

“If it wasn’t for Fox, we wouldn’t be married.” – Dee Dee Benkey

Dee Dee recalled that Paul looked like a “big, tough monster” on screen, but deep down, he was really a “very sweet, very respectful” gentleman.

“Paul was just one A universally loved actor, and of course, I adore him every minute of it,” she said. “I was so lucky that he pursued me as much as he did. And I was like, wow, I really had an amazing life with this guy. The only problem is, it’s too small.”

She recalled the time Chris Rock saw Sorvino from the other side of the red carpet at an event, and the comedian closed his eyes. “Money Tax” actorAnd then Sorvino walked the length of the carpet for a chance to shake hands.

“I’ll never forget it because he was so respectful of Paul, and I really thought that was great,” she said. “He said, ‘Respects must be paid,’ and he shook Paul’s hand, and he walked back to pay Paul respects. Paul really is an actor’s actor.”

She was initially “hesitating” about their age difference, as he was 28 years her senior, but admitted that he was “so wonderful” and “a really lovely guy” that their spirits could not see past the numbers.

“He was just this sweetheart … and loved people. He loved life. He loved food, you know, he loved everything,” Dee Dee recalled. “The way I fell in love with him, the way he held me, how can you not love someone who loves so much? He’s just that guy. Paul really touched me and changed my life.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

She recalls the Italian cookbook they did together, “Pinot, Pasta and Parties,” which included his mother’s “old school” recipes and family traditions. Naples, Italy.

“Italians really love life,” Dee Dee said. “Paul taught me to live a good life and to appreciate life well and eat well, because Paul ate well. He wanted the best.”

Sorvino was “delighted” to see the film industry making a comeback after that The Covid-19 pandemic Suspension of film productions and theatrical performances.

“He’s a patriot. He’s all about America. He’s very patriotic.” – Dee Dee Benkey

“He felt the movie business was going down … and no one was going to the theaters anymore,” she said. “That upset him, because he’s a big Hollywood guy.”

Dee Dee said after they saw it “Top Gun: Maverick” Featuring his former “The Firm” co-star, Tom Cruise, Sorvino is “very happy that the movie industry is back.”

She added: “He’s a patriot. He’s all about America. He’s very patriotic. So ‘Top Gun’ is a patriotic film. It’s very good. It was very American and he said, ‘I’m very proud of Tom Cruise and very proud of this movie.’

“It made him very happy. I thought he was really happy to invest in the film industry. He was worried about it.”

Dee Dee stated: “It’s like a lot of actors about Paul, they only care about their career and how much money they’re making. No, Paul cares about the mission. He cares about the mission of Hollywood. He cares about the vision of America and he A patriot.”

Their shared love for their country and industry was not lost on Dee Dee, who added that her late husband rarely thought of her and was always concerned about other people.

“He was very happy that there was a patriotic film coming out, that America was back, the industry was back and everyone could be together,” she said. “The theater was packed, and he was smiling, and it was great. He was absolutely hilarious. He loved it. I’ll give it away because it was sort of … that was the last memory we saw together.”

Sorvino is father to three children from his first marriage, including Mira, 54, Academy Award winner . He directed and starred in the film written by his daughter, Amanda Sorvino, which starred his son, Michael Sorvino.

“My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed away,” the actress tweeted on Monday. “My heart is broken- a life of love and joy and knowledge with him is over. He was such a wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love as you grow up, Dad.”

She later shared: “Overwhelmed with gratitude for the outpouring of love for my father and our family. If he could realize it now it would mean so much to him, so dear. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for the unexpected blessing of your care.”

He was proud of Meera as she rose to Hollywood stardom in 1996 when she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Mighty Aphrodite.” He told the Los Angeles Times that he had no words to express his feelings that night. Seeing her win the most prestigious award for actors.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“They don’t exist in any language I’ve ever heard of – well, maybe Italian,” he said.

He famously taught audiences the proper way to slice garlic with a razor blade in “Goodfellas” and played Claire Danes’ father Fulgencio Capulet in the Baz Luhrmann-directed cult classic Leonardo DiCaprio film “William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet.”

Cavuto took “great pride” in being the catalyst in starting their relationship and paid tribute to his late friend. Monday in “Your World.”.

“You know, he plays one of the scariest characters in any of the mob movies or series,” the Fox News host said. “And I’ve got to tell you, he’s a big old man with a heart of gold.”