New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Late actor Paul Sorvino and wife Dee Dee Benkey announced their elopement in 2015 and shared a small part of their love story Fox News’ Neil Cavuto After the first meeting in the green room during different shows on the network.

Sorvino, best known for his roles on “Goodfellas” and “Law & Order,” died of natural causes Monday at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. He is 83 years old.

Hollywood iconA regular on Fox channels, he returned to “Your World with Neil Cavuto” in January 2015, after his surprise New York wedding to political strategist bride Dee Dee. .

Cavuto introduced the couple, who “started out as guests on my Fox business show”: “They just tied the knot and no one knew about it?”

Paul Sorvino, ‘Goodfellas’ actor, dies at 83

“We ran away standing in front of the fountain at Lincoln Center where we sang at the MET and I sang New York City Opera,” he told Cavuto.

“Doesn’t anyone in your family know?” Cavuto confirmed. “How do they feel now?”

Dee Dee quickly responded: “They’re happy.”

“The plan is that if we tell one person, we have to tell everyone,” Paul said. As soon as the ceremony was over, I called my family members and started telling them.

Cavuto joked: “Funny, you never called me. You know, it’s so weird … I got you hooked. Didn’t even call!”

Dee Dee laughs, confirming that it was the journalist who first inspired their love match. “You’re in charge, yes!”

Paul remembers seeing Dee Dee in the green room waiting for them to appear separately at different times, a scene he will never forget.

“I saw her … she was wearing this beautiful, blue dress and there was an aura around her,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. What I saw, what was that … I said, ‘Oh my God.’ I said, ‘This is going to be for me.'”

Their first date at the famous Del Frisco’s steakhouse was also memorable.

Mira Sorvino, Paul Sorvino’s daughter, mourns ‘Goodfellas’ star: ‘He was the most amazing father’

Sorvino recalls feeling an instant connection with Dee Dee, A former political aide For President George W. Bush, Dee put his arm around Dee during a romantic evening, and even during dinner.

“At a certain point, I realized she didn’t hate me,” he joked, adding: “He put it on thick.”

When Cavuto asked Dee Dee why she chose Paul, her answer came easily.

“He was a real Renaissance man,” she said, adding that he was “a wonderful cook, very sweet, very intelligent, he sang, he played the piano . . .”

She likes that he’s “a little older,” and she says her family is back home Indiana Equally excited to welcome him into their lives.

Sorvino recalls how he pursued Dee Dee for a year, something he had never done before, and after a performance of “King Lear” he searched for her in the audience only to give her a big kiss in public.

They recreated the kiss in the air and giggled for the cameras.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” Dee Dee said of her in a statement. Husband died on Monday.

“I am completely devastated,” she wrote Separately on Twitter. “The love of my life & the most wonderful person who ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken.”

Sorvino is father to three children from his first marriage, including Mira, 54, Academy Award winner . He directed and starred in the film written by his daughter, Amanda Sorvino, which starred his son, Michael Sorvino.

“My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed away,” the actress tweeted. “My heart is broken- a life of love and joy and knowledge with him is over. He was such a wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love as you grow up, Dad.”

He was proud of Meera as she rose to Hollywood stardom in 1996 when she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Mighty Aphrodite.” He told the Los Angeles Times that he had no words to express his feelings that night. Seeing her win the most prestigious award for actors.

“They don’t exist in any language I’ve ever heard of – well, maybe Italian,” he said.