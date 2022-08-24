type here...
TOP STORIES Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband, has been sentenced to...
TOP STORIES

Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s husband, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail for drunk driving.

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Paul Pelosi (right), husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Pelosi was sentenced to five days in prison for a DUI that occurred on May 28, 2022 in Napa County, California.

Andrew Harnick/AP


hide title

toggle signature

Andrew Harnick/AP

Paul Pelosi (right), husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Pelosi was sentenced to five days in prison for a DUI that occurred on May 28, 2022 in Napa County, California.

Andrew Harnick/AP

Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi has been sentenced to five days in jail after being convicted of drunk driving in California on Tuesday. This was reported by the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.

Pelosi, 82, was arrested on May 28 and later charged with drunk driving and causing bodily harm “in a car collision,” the district attorney said, and with a blood alcohol level of over 0.08%.

Asia

Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan had big implications and potential repercussions

The latest charge was dropped after Pelosi pleaded guilty.

According to court records, Pelosi has already served two days, and she will not have to stay in prison for two days because of her good behavior. He must also serve three years of probation and pay $4,927 in damages to victims for medical bills and lost wages.

Pelosi did not appear in court for sentencing, which is not required by California law unless ordered by a judge.

Previous articleThe US launched airstrikes in Syria targeting groups linked to Iran
Next articleColts punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffers Achilles injury doing ‘suicide sprints’ in practice

Latest news

- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

The US launched airstrikes in Syria targeting groups linked to Iran

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 23 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Unwaxed Navy sailors face ‘deplorable’ living conditions pending religious exemptions

closer Video Rochelle Walensky identifies CDC's COVID-19 flaws Fox News medical contributor...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News