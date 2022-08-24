Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s husband, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail for drunk driving.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Andrew Harnick/AP

Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi has been sentenced to five days in jail after being convicted of drunk driving in California on Tuesday. This was reported by the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.

Pelosi, 82, was arrested on May 28 and later charged with drunk driving and causing bodily harm “in a car collision,” the district attorney said, and with a blood alcohol level of over 0.08%.

The latest charge was dropped after Pelosi pleaded guilty.

According to court records, Pelosi has already served two days, and she will not have to stay in prison for two days because of her good behavior. He must also serve three years of probation and pay $4,927 in damages to victims for medical bills and lost wages.

Pelosi did not appear in court for sentencing, which is not required by California law unless ordered by a judge.