Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated with injury and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% or more. The county district attorney’s office said in a press release Monday.

The charges stem from a 2014 Jeep that crashed into Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche at an intersection on May 28 around 10:00 p.m. that evening.

Pelosi, 81, allegedly had a blood alcohol content level of .082% when a sample was taken two hours after the crash.

The district attorney said the misdemeanor charges were filed “based on the injuries sustained by the victim.” It was not clear what those injuries were, and the driver of the Jeep was not arrested.

Pelosi or her defense attorney will enter the plea at Wednesday’s hearing. California law does not require a defendant in a DUI case to appear in court for a felony conviction.

Punishment for a DUI conviction “includes up to five years of probation, a minimum of five days in jail, installation of an ignition interlock device, fines and fees, complete,” the district attorney said when the charges were filed in June. “Drinking driving class and other provisions are ordered by the court as appropriate.”

A spokeswoman for Paul Pelosi did not return a request for comment Monday.