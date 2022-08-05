New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox: Government watchdog organizations warned against any “special treatment”. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., husband In his DUI case.

Michael Chamberlain, director of the Protect the Publics Trust, and Kendra Arnold, executive director of the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT), both weighed in on the allegations that Paul Pelosi pleaded not guilty to this week.

Pelosi allegedly hit another vehicle while driving while intoxicated and allegedly gave responding officers her California Highway Patrol 11-99 (CHP 11-99) Foundation — a pro-police charity — membership card.

A police group may revoke Paul Pelosi’s membership after reports he flashed his membership card during a DUI arrest

The Speaker’s husband was produced on charges of rape in one case Usually begins with the booking of the offence Wednesday pleaded not guilty to both.

Chamberlain told Fox News Digital that Pelosi’s treatment of the law “is further evidence of the existence of a double standard in the D.C. quagmire.”

“Government officials and those close to them are required by law to adhere to the same standards of conduct and behavior,” Chamberlain said. “It appears that this may be the latest incarnation of family members of powerful government officials being given a pass for their illegal or reckless behavior that the rest of us will never escape.”

Arnold told Fox News Digital that Pelosi needs to “treat” any hint of “special treatment” in her DUI case.

“It is fundamentally important that all laws in our country apply equally to all people,” Arnold said. “If at any point it becomes clear that special treatment is also being warned, it needs to be addressed.”

An attorney for the speaker’s husband appeared on his behalf in Napa County, Calif., court Wednesday morning to be arraigned on DUI charges.

The attorney, Amanda Bevins, entered not guilty pleas on behalf of her client in both cases before Napa County Superior Court Judge Monique Langhorne.

Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche and the other driver’s 2014 Jeep sustained “major collision damage” in the May 28 crash around 10:17 p.m., and responding officers found Pelosi in the driver’s seat of his damaged car near the intersection of California Route 29 and Oakville Cross. road

He faces two misdemeanor charges, DUI causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% causing injury.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz contributed reporting.