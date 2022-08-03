New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An attorney for Paul Pelosi, the multimillionaire husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, appeared in Napa County court Wednesday morning for his arraignment on DUI charges.

The attorney, Amanda Bevins, entered a plea of ​​not guilty to both counts on behalf of her client.

Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche and the other driver’s 2014 Jeep sustained “major collision damage” in the May 28 crash around 10:17 p.m., and responding officers found Pelosi in her driver’s seat near the intersection of California Route 29 and Oakville. trova

He faces two misdemeanor charges, DUI causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% causing injury.

Napa County Deputy District Attorney Amy McLeod appeared for the prosecution.

Pelosi remains free on her own recognizance and is due back in court on August 23 at 9 a.m. PT.

The hearing comes a day after his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, strained US-China relations with a visit to Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory. It comes a week after reports surfaced that he sold millions of dollars in Nvidia stock leading up to a House vote on a bill that could affect the industry.

On the night of the crash, Pelosi allegedly handed over his driver’s license and “11-99 Foundation” card to officers when they asked for his ID, according to the documents. 11-99 Foundation a The California Highway Patrol is a charitable organization It supports officers and provides scholarships to their children.

Pelosi allegedly exhibited “signs of impairment” during field sobriety tests, and officers “observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” according to the documents.

Allegedly had “red/watery” eyes.

“He was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and his breath had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” the complaint alleges.

The other driver, identified only as John Doe, was standing outside the SUV, according to the documents.

Two Medical treatment was refused at the scene, but told Do Napa County prosecutors on June 2 that he began experiencing pain in his upper right arm, right shoulder and neck the day after the crash. He also complained of headaches and said he had difficulty lifting objects with his right hand, according to the documents.

The first count in the two-charge complaint reads that Pelosi injured the other driver “under the influence of alcoholic beverage and drugs and their combined influence.”

Investigators later determined he had a blood-alcohol content of .082%.

Pelosi’s attorney, Amanda Bevins, told Fox News Digital, “I believe the drug reference is part of the statutory boilerplate language in the complaint.”

Earlier, details of property damage and injuries sustained in the accident were withheld.

Pelosi posted $5,000 bail the morning after the crash, records show.