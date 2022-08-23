New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox: The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has released photos and video recorded the night of the May 28 crash involving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, who pleaded guilty to a DUI charge on Tuesday.

The long-awaited video shows Pelosi’s allegedly slurred speech and what police previously described as “objective” signs of intoxication, as well as police asking her to perform field sobriety tests.

As Fox News Digital reported, Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche and the other driver’s 2014 Jeep sustained “major collision damage” in the May 28 crash around 10:17 p.m., and responding officers found Pelosi in the driver’s seat of her damaged car near the intersection. of California Route 29 and Oakville Cross Roads.

Pelosi’s voice doesn’t always come out easily over the noise of the street, but she can be heard telling an official “a glass of champagne before dinner” and “a glass of white.”

Pelosi told authorities that he started drinking around 7 p.m. and finished around 8 p.m. After stops at the hospital, the local CHP office and finally the county jail, investigators determined he had a blood-alcohol content of .082%.

Photos also show injuries to Pelosi’s hands and arms and damage to both vehicles after the crash.

According to court documents, Pelosi spoke with slurred speech to the officers and gave them her driver’s license and “11-99 Foundation” card when they asked for her ID. 11-99 Foundation a California Highway Patrol Charity which supports officers and provides scholarships for their children.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 28 at 10:17 p.m., a 911 caller reported a crash near the intersection of California Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road, about five miles from Pelosi’s Vineyard Estate.

CalFire medics and Napa deputies first responded to the scene, according to prosecutors The California Highway Patrol handled the case .

Another driver told police he was heading north when he “saw a flash of light go across” before he crashed.

Pelosi allegedly exhibited “signs of impairment” during field sobriety tests, and officers “observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” his eyes were red, watery and he appeared “unsteady on his feet,” according to the documents.

“He’s constantly grabbing onto the patrol car to keep his balance,” one officer is heard telling another while discussing the situation. At the same time, Pelosi is seen walking in front of the dashcam with her hands on the front push bar.

The other driver was identified only as John Doe. Both of them Refused medical treatment at the scene, but Doe told Napa County prosecutors on June 2 that the day before the crash he began experiencing pain in his upper right arm, right shoulder and neck.

He also complained of headaches and said he had difficulty picking things up with his right hand, according to the documents.

Officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that Pelosi, 82, was taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital to be treated for any possible injuries before arriving. in the Napa County Jail – A routine step in serious motor vehicle accidents, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

And he had more than two hours to get the alcohol out of his system before investigators could take a blood sample.

Office of Speaker Pelosi She previously said she would not comment on the incident, which a spokeswoman said happened while she was on the opposite side of the country.

Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to a DUI charge earlier Tuesday and received a sentence that includes three years of probation, restitution to the victim and a three-month DUI program. He must also have a certified ignition device installed on his vehicle for one year.