off
Video

Dashcam footage of Paul Pelosi is the subject of a DUI trial

Dashcam footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, is the subject of a DUI trial.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox: The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has released photos and video recorded the night of the May 28 crash involving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, who pleaded guilty to a DUI charge on Tuesday.

The long-awaited video shows Pelosi’s allegedly slurred speech and what police previously described as “objective” signs of intoxication, as well as police asking her to perform field sobriety tests.

As Fox News Digital reported, Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche and the other driver’s 2014 Jeep sustained “major collision damage” in the May 28 crash around 10:17 p.m., and responding officers found Pelosi in the driver’s seat of her damaged car near the intersection. of California Route 29 and Oakville Cross Roads.

Pelosi’s voice doesn’t always come out easily over the noise of the street, but she can be heard telling an official “a glass of champagne before dinner” and “a glass of white.”

Paul Pelosi avoids more jail time after pleading guilty to 1 count in California DUI case

Paul Pelosi during a DUI stop in California after crashing his Porsche in May.

Paul Pelosi during a DUI stop in California after a Porsche crash in May.
(California Highway Patrol)

Pelosi told authorities that he started drinking around 7 p.m. and finished around 8 p.m. After stops at the hospital, the local CHP office and finally the county jail, investigators determined he had a blood-alcohol content of .082%.

Photos also show injuries to Pelosi’s hands and arms and damage to both vehicles after the crash.

Dashcam footage of Paul Pelosi submitting to a DUI exam Video

According to court documents, Pelosi spoke with slurred speech to the officers and gave them her driver’s license and “11-99 Foundation” card when they asked for her ID. 11-99 Foundation a California Highway Patrol Charity which supports officers and provides scholarships for their children.

Paul Pelosi's Porsche crashes with airbags.

Paul Pelosi’s Porsche crashes with airbags.
(California Highway Patrol)

According to the criminal complaint, on May 28 at 10:17 p.m., a 911 caller reported a crash near the intersection of California Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road, about five miles from Pelosi’s Vineyard Estate.

CalFire medics and Napa deputies first responded to the scene, according to prosecutors The California Highway Patrol handled the case.

Another driver told police he was heading north when he “saw a flash of light go across” before he crashed.

Paul Pelosi shows bruises on his arm after a May DUI crash.

Paul Pelosi shows bruises on his arm after a May DUI crash.
(California Highway Patrol)

Paul Pelosi likely had high blood alcohol content at time of crash: expert

Pelosi allegedly exhibited “signs of impairment” during field sobriety tests, and officers “observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” his eyes were red, watery and he appeared “unsteady on his feet,” according to the documents.

Paul Pelosi talks to police officers who administer DUI tests Video

“He’s constantly grabbing onto the patrol car to keep his balance,” one officer is heard telling another while discussing the situation. At the same time, Pelosi is seen walking in front of the dashcam with her hands on the front push bar.

California prosecutors fault ‘automatic,’ ‘boilerplate’ language for Paul Pelosi drug charges

Gallery – Crime Scene Photos:

  • Jeep accident
    Image 1 of 28

    Paul Pelosi hit a white Jeep during his May DUI crash. (California Highway Patrol)

  • No parking sign
    Image 2 of 28

    Paul Pelosi knocked down a sign during his alleged DUI crash in May. (California Highway Patrol)

  • license plate
    Image 3 of 28

    Paul Pelosi’s California license plate. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Dent in Paul Pelosi's car
    Image 4 of 28

    Paul Pelosi’s car has a large dent from an accident in May. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Car accident
    Image 5 of 28

    The destruction of Paul Pelosi in May. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Damage to the car
    Image 6 of 28

    Paul Pelosi’s car was severely damaged during his DUI crash in May. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Air bag deployment
    Image 7 of 28

    Paul Pelosi’s passenger airbag went off in a car crash in May. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Police lights
    Image 8 of 28

    Police lights Paul Pelosi during a car crash in May. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Jeep
    Image 9 of 28

    Paul Pelosi’s alleged drunken driving accident in May resulted in the back of a Jeep. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Jeep trunk
    Image 10 of 28

    Paul Pelosi’s Jeep was involved in an accident in May. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Behind the jeep
    Image 11 of 28

    Behind the white Jeep that Paul Pelosi crashed into during his May DUI car accident. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Paul Pelosi DUI
    Image 12 of 28

    Images of Paul Pelosi following his accident in Napa, California in May 2022. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Jeep accident
    Image 13 of 28

    Paul Pelosi’s white Jeep was damaged in a car accident in May. (California Highway Patrol)

  • The wheel of the jeep collapsed
    Image 14 of 28

    In May, Paul Pelosi crashed a white Jeep after driving drunk. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Total car
    Image 15 of 28

    Paul Pelosi totaled his Porsche after flying through a stop sign and crashing into a Jeep. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Paul Pelosi's totaled car
    Image 16 of 28

    The 82-year-old had gone to dinner with friends before the accident and was returning home. (California Highway Patrol)

  • The Pelosi Wheel
    Image 17 of 28

    The wheel of Paul Pelosi’s Porsche after a car accident. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Pelosi front seat
    Image 18 of 28

    California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene on May 28 at 10 p.m. and found Pelosi sitting in the front seat of his car. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Paul Pelosi DUI in California
    Image 19 of 28

    Pelosi failed the field sobriety test. (California Highway Patrol)

  • the fence
    Image 20 of 28

    During the accident, the car crashed through a fence. Pelosi pocketed his total of $122,000. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Jeep
    Image 21 of 28

    Paul Pelosi’s car crashed into a Jeep after running through a stop sign in May. (California Highway Patrol)

  • A white jeep
    Image 22 of 28

    The white Jeep that Paul Pelosi crashed into his car after running through a stop sign while drunk in May. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Skid marks
    Image 23 of 28

    The scene in Napa, California, where Pelosi allegedly injured another driver in a crash on May 28, 2022. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Skid marks on the road
    Image 24 of 28

    On May 28, 2022, Paul Pelosi marks another driver who was injured in an accident. (California Highway Patrol)

  • California road
    Image 25 of 28

    Road where Paul Pelosi allegedly injured another driver in a crash on May 28, 2022. (California Highway Patrol)

  • marks on the raod
    Image 26 of 28

    Paul Pelosi was involved in a drunken driving accident in California earlier this year. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Paul Pelosi wrist
    Image 27 of 28

    Paul Pelosi was injured after the crash in Napa. (California Highway Patrol)

  • Porsche crashes with deployed airbags
    Image 28 of 28

    Paul Pelosi’s Porsche crashes with airbags. (California Highway Patrol)

The other driver was identified only as John Doe. Both of them Refused medical treatment at the scene, but Doe told Napa County prosecutors on June 2 that the day before the crash he began experiencing pain in his upper right arm, right shoulder and neck.

Paul Pelosi took home a ride-share app for $60, his DUI charge already costing more than $5G

He also complained of headaches and said he had difficulty picking things up with his right hand, according to the documents.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, poses for a mugshot after a California DUI arrest. On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and causing injury in the May 28 incident.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, poses for a mugshot after his California DUI arrest. On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and causing injury in the May 28 incident.
(Napa County Department of Corrections)

Officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that Pelosi, 82, was taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital to be treated for any possible injuries before arriving. in the Napa County Jail – A routine step in serious motor vehicle accidents, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

And he had more than two hours to get the alcohol out of his system before investigators could take a blood sample.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Office of Speaker Pelosi She previously said she would not comment on the incident, which a spokeswoman said happened while she was on the opposite side of the country.

Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to a DUI charge earlier Tuesday and received a sentence that includes three years of probation, restitution to the victim and a three-month DUI program. He must also have a certified ignition device installed on his vehicle for one year.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports