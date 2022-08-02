New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Paul Pelosi, the multimillionaire husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, allegedly had a drug in his system, slurred at officers and tried to hand them a police courtesy card during May’s arrest on DUI charges, according to court documents.

Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche and the other driver’s 2014 Jeep sustained “major collision damage” in the May 28 crash around 10:17 p.m., and responding officers found Pelosi in her driver’s seat near the intersection of California Route 29 and Oakville. trova

According to the documents, Pelosi allegedly handed over his driver’s license and “11-99 Foundation” card when officers asked for his ID. The 11-99 Foundation is a California Highway Patrol charity that supports officers and provides scholarships for their children.

Pelosi allegedly exhibited “signs of impairment” during field sobriety tests, and officers “observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” according to the documents.

Paul Pelosi is scheduled to appear for trial on DUI charges on Wednesday

Allegedly had “red/watery” eyes.

“He was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and his breath had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” the complaint alleges.

The other driver, identified only as John Doe, was standing outside the SUV, according to the documents.

Napa County officials released Paul Pelosi’s mugshot weeks after Dewey’s arrest

They both refused medical treatment at the scene, but Do told Napa County prosecutors on June 2 that he began experiencing pain in his right arm, right shoulder and neck the day after the crash. He also complained of headaches and said he had difficulty lifting things with his right hand, according to the documents.

Pelosi injured the other driver “under the influence of alcoholic beverage and drugs and their combined influence,” the first count in the two-charge complaint reads.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul has been arrested in California, charged with DUI

Investigators later determined he had a blood-alcohol content of .082%.

Amanda Bevins, Pelosi’s attorney, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Earlier, details of property damage and injuries sustained in the accident were withheld.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Records show Pelosi bailed out for $5,000 the morning after the crash.

Speaker Pelosi’s office previously said it would not comment on the incident, which a spokeswoman said happened while she was on the sidelines of the country.