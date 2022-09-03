New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

If you want to catch Paul Newman, forget about spotting him in Hollywood – chances are he’s a movie star Located at the racetrack.

The actor, who captivated the audience with his dazzling blue eyes on screen, has developed a passion for auto racing. It’s a craft Newman discovered at age 43 during the filming of “Winning” in 1969. The racing bug stayed with him until his death in 2008 at the age of 83.

Earlier this year, six award-winning photographers, who shot Newman at various points in his decades-long career, teamed up to share the intimate snapshots in a book titled. “Paul Newman: Blue Eyed Cool.” The photos highlight Newman’s charm and talent from behind the scenes.

Capturing the image – and essence – of iconic figures such as Al Satterwhite, Hunter Thompson, Muhammad Ali and Bob Hope, Presented in the book. He met driver “PL Newman” at the Bonneville Salt Flats in 1974 while on assignment for Sports Illustrated.

Paul Newman’s Daughters Sue Newman’s Own Foundation, Claim ORG Lost Its Way

“When he was driving, he wasn’t a movie star, he was a racing driver,” Satterwhite recalled to Fox News Digital. “He was basically racing around people who loved racing. And that’s what he wanted to be considered. Now he has his racing persona and he doesn’t want anything to do with his star persona. So we got along really well.”

“He’s a very easy person to work with,” shares Satterwhite. “He’s very focused on what he wants in racing and driving – that’s what you want [in a photo]. The problem arose shortly after we got there and made our introductions, I believe one of the networks showed up… they decided they were going to film it. And they weren’t invited, but somehow they heard about it. So Paul spent the next few hours in his trailer talking to his lawyers in New York because he wanted to race. He didn’t want to be on camera. I’m there to shoot still photos, which is very different from shooting motion pictures.”

Throughout his life, Newman dreamed of becoming a great athlete, but never found a sport he could excel at. However, racing changed everything for the Oscar winner.

“I’ve never been a very charming person,” Newman once told The Associated Press. “Only when I dance together really in harmony [my wife] Joanne [Woodward]. And that’s not my job. But when I’m behind the wheel of a race car, I feel competent and responsible. It’s something I really enjoy.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Satterwhite said that he was impressed “Cool Hand Luke” icon. There was no fuss with him – he just wanted to race.

“The first thing you notice about Paul is that he’s basically a normal kind of guy,” Satterwhite explains. “He’s not in movie star mode. He’s normal. You can talk to him about anything you want to talk about, and it’s kind of a back-and-forth thing… He’s just another human being. He’s very passionate about racing. He takes it very seriously. took over and went by ‘PL Newman’ because he wanted people to focus on his skills, not his movie star persona… When he was on the track, that was all he wanted to do.”

In interviews, which are rare, Newman can be very distant. However, when he brought up his favorite sport, his eyes lit up.

“I don’t like talking about acting because it’s a business and so boring,” Newman told The Associated Press. “And politics can get you into trouble. But I always talk about racing because people find it interesting and fun, the sport is more exciting than anything else I do and nobody cares that I’m an actor. I wish I could spend all my time at the racetrack.”

‘Carrie’ star Piper Larry Paul Newman recalls friendship with Rock Hudson: ‘I enjoyed every moment’

Newman became a car owner in the Can-Am series, campaigning for several top drivers, including Indianapolis 500 winners Al Unser, Danny Sullivan and Bobby Rahal, as well as Formula One champion Keke Rosberg. After racing with team owner Carl Haas in Con-Am, Newman formed a partnership with the Chicago businessman, joining the CART series in 1983, starting Newman/Haas Racing.

Hiring Mario Andretti as its first driver, the team was an instant success. The team — known as Newman/Haas/Lanigan and part of the IndyCar Series — won 107 races and eight series championships with drivers such as Michael Andretti, Nigel Mansell, Cristiano da Matta, Paul Tracy and Sebastien Bourdais.

Despite the heavy schedule, Newman got to the track as often as possible. He tried to keep a low profile as he cruised the pit lane on his motor scooter or sat at the team’s pit box.

As a photographer, Satterwhite says his approach is “fly on the wall.” With engines thundering in the distance, his camera clicks are almost a whisper. Quietly, Satterwhite captures Newman at his happiest.

Betty Lynn, Thelma Lou on ‘The Andy Griffith Show’, a proud patriot who supported the troops before fame

“Nobody can hear the camera, so he doesn’t know about it,” Satterwhite said. “And I don’t look at his face. I use long lenses and stand back a bit because, in racing, it’s dangerous for the photographer and the driver. You don’t want to get in their way… I’d do the same with any other driver. This driver happened to be Paul Newman.”

“Paul was passionate about racing because it was a skill he learned and could do himself – and no one interfered with it,” explains Satterwhite. “It’s all about him. And he likes to get in the car, focus on what he’s doing and drive. It’s a lot different than being on a movie set where you have a lot of people, a lot of interactions. And the actors act differently… you’re just one of the guys. .”

After playing an Indy 500 driver in “Winning,” it became clear that Newman couldn’t get the driving bug out of his system. He began racing sports cars in the amateur divisions and won his first race in 1972 in Thompson, Connecticut in a Lotus Elan. He earned the first of four SCCA National titles in the D-Production class in 1976 and also won championships in the 1979 C-Production class, as well as the GT-1 championship in 1985 and 1986.

His first professional win came in the rain in the 1982 SCCA Trans-Am race at Brainerd, Minnesota. Newman added another Trans-Am victory in 1986 at his home track in Lime Rock, Connecticut.

‘Dirty Dancing’ star Patrick Swayze’s wife pays tribute to late actor on film’s 35th anniversary

As he passed his 80th birthday, he was in demand. He was able to combine acting with racing in 2006 by providing the voice for Krusty’s 1951 car. The Disney-Pixar hit, “Cars.”

Newman ran his last race as a professional at the 2005 Daytona 24-hours and also ran some hot laps around his beloved Lime Rock Park.

Satterwhite said he’s watched Newman over the years — right on the track. And today, he hopes his photos will show readers how much Newman felt at home.

“He’s just a normal guy,” Satterwhite said. “And I think that comes across in the photos.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.